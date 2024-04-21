(Click the image above for a rant by yours truly on Tucker’s intelligence connections)

If you think that the title of this post is too extravagant to wrap your mind around, I suggest taking a step back, and watch the latest interview featuring Twitter/X celebrity host Tucker Carlson chatting with Joe Rogan about his understanding of aliens.

Now, Tucker’s ET-laced theology isn’t really a new line coming from Tucker, who has spent years promoting UFO disclosure using his hugely popular platforms, BUT this recent discussion does showcase the most condensed expression of Tucker’s views that these UFOs interacting with humanity, living in our atmosphere, and under oceans are in fact demons.

During this show, Tucker deploys a myriad of fallacious syllogisms that may cause a number of people to think he is sounding reasonable. Using basic tricks of sophistry, the audience is given a vast plethora of unproven claims floating around in the zeitgeist as “proven facts” which, we are assured “no reasonable person could possibly deny.”

Among these facts are:

That these aliens are not aliens at all, but rather ‘supernatural entities’ more akin to demons

That these demon/ETs are killing humans which is being covered up by the governments of the world, That absolute evidence exists of UFOs flying into and out of oceans, That these aliens have definitely, 100% conclusively, without a shadow-of-doubt been around for millenia but only got interested in making themselves seen by humans…. because we developed nuclear weapons.

Although Rogan correctly demonstrates a bit of caution and asks Tucker to back up his assertions on several occasions, even asking if this could all be misinformation, Tucker shakes off the questions and pushes forward by specifying that the clear video evidence in question is secret, but known to people in power, and that his evidence for the “aliens are killing people” claim rests entirely on the “entirely credible person” named Garry Nolan, a Stanford Medical School gene therapist who Tucker proves is “totally trustworthy” because he “has patents” and “is incredibly rich”. The implied assumption here being that people only lie when they want to make money, and thus filthy rich people, not being motivated by money, are totally trustworthy.

…Right.

Anyway, the general message laid out by Tucker is that these aliens are in fact demons which have been shaping the world for a very long time, and he also implies that these aliens also account for ‘good things as well as evil things’ throughout history. This last claim implies that Tucker is targetting a Christian audience by alluding to the possibility that angels, miracle working saints etc, are a different species of alien race that doesn’t like the “bad” demonic aliens.

Earlier this year Tucker took this thesis to the domain of MRNA analysis during his interview with Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, where the latter expert rung the alarm bell over the dangers of permanent transformations of human DNA caused by covid mRNA jabs.

Now, I agree fully that the dangers of reverse transcription of the mRNA spike proteins into the human genetic coding is a very real concern. However, there was something ‘off’ about the interview which was difficult to place my finger on at first.

The interview dealt with a topic treated by a variety of experts over the recent few years, but stood out for me due to the use of a language of demonology and gnostic Christian mysticism which started with the first moments of the interview with a reference to the mRNA jabs as ‘the anti-Christ’.

Throughout the course of the interview Tucker and Lapado use a form of inuendo-laced speech that I have learned to mis-trust. Always suggesting, without explicitly stating, a message just above the spoken words.

I smell gnostic revival in this (allusions to demonic forces of evil entering our DNA in manichean cosmology of forces of supernatural antichrist darkness). The decision to patent the use"Luciferase" as part of the formula for cross-species genome splicing and vaccine research appears part of this obvious agenda to transform Christians into superstitious Rapture Gnostics which blends rapture demonology (first created as a synthetic Christian movement by British strategist John Nelson Darby during the 19th century), UFO-logy and numerology together as part of a new ‘Great Awakening’.

Anyone who has watched Mathew Crawford’s powerful RTF lecture Scientology, Neo-Theosophy, and Plandemonium already understand, to a large degree, the extreme influence of Falun Gong/Scientology penetration (and even origins) of the whole "health freedom/decentralization" movement. While they appear different on the surface, both cults are identical in all principled respects- except one is catered to an Asian profile.

The common theme which is obviously catered to Darbyist variety christian rapturists and Jesuit-afflicted mystics can be said in the following short form: Demon/alien inter-dimensional spirit beings desire to control each of us through the manipulation of ‘our sacred bodily fluids’, which communist conspirators strive to manipulate.

In the case of the two noted UFO cults cited above, it is asserted that we can only be freed of those alien entities by being inducted into rites of initiation under super-human messianic channelers (aka: L. Ron Hubbard and Master Li Hongzhi).

In a 1999 Time Magazine interview, Master Li Hongzhi was explicit that the inter-dimensional aliens manipulating humanity LOVE our bodily fluids and especially the sacred organs of Falun Gong practitioners, whose meditative exercises have made their innards the yummiest for the vampire aliens running the Chinese Communist Party.

In case you were not aware, Master Li’s New Tang Dynasty runs a multibillion dollar global influence peddling agency with a major “news publication” dubbed ‘Epoch Times’ interfacing very closely to both Steve Bannon, Miles Guo, and a large number of ‘health freedom’ conservatives globally.

For those who may not be aware, L. Ron Hubbard was Crowley's disciple through the Ordo Templi Orientis OTO and Hubbard’s own son admitted in a 1983 interview that his father only practiced on religion: Satanism and black magic.

Additionally, Hubbard himself described his role of Antichrist and leader of Luciferian forces in the following terms:

“This Antichrist represents the forces of Lucifer (literally, the “light bearer” or “light bringer”), Lucifer being a mythical representation of the forces of enlightenment, the Galactic Confederacy. My mission could be said to fulfill the Biblical promise represented by this brief Antichrist period. During this period there is a fleeting opportunity for the whole scenario to be effectively derailed, which would make it impossible for the mass Markabian landing (Second Coming) to take place. The Second Coming is designed, among other things, to trigger a rapid series of destructive events…”

Perhaps it is only a coincidence, but Stanley Kubrick- a strange character who appears to have had a foot into the Hollywood occult for decades, had a daughter who became a both a major player in "health freedom decentralization movement", early and loud supporter of Q Anon, and a high level Scientologist.

This entire line of research does cause one to pause in wonder if Kubrick’s 1964 Dr. Strangelove was simply a satire, or if something a tad more creepy was at play.

Both Falun gong and Scientology are wired to obsess about "our precious bodily fluids" which commie evil aliens demons want to steal.

Revisit "How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb" from this standpoint.

Appendix: The Plymouth Brethren Gnostic Overhaul of Christianity

The Plymouth Brethren were a gnostic sect of pseudo-Christians founded in 1829 by an agent of the British East India Company named Anthony Norris Groves. Groves was sent to the Ottoman Empire and then India in 1830 as an orientalist engaged in recruiting young elites to train in British universities while carrying out espionage under the banner of Christian missionary work. Groves was soon joined by John Nelson Darby (godson of Admiral Horatio Nelson and father of modern rapture theology).

Darby, who considered himself a prophet, conducted six tours of the US seeding his doctrine into dozens of gnostic cults. Each one taught followers to interpret Bible prophecy the same way. This obviously required sending all Jews to Palestine, at which point a “secret rapture” for believers would unfold—followed by a hellscape of pain for heathens left to burn under the fires of global war and the anti-Christ.

Of course, in 1856, Darby’s prophetic gifts taught him that Russia—then Britain’s dominant nemesis after the US—was the anti-Christ and that the US Civil War was a sign of the End Times. Darby went so far as to encourage his American followers not to fight to save the union since that would go against God’s will (to blow up the universe). Instead, he believed they should wait like good passive sheep atop their barns to be beamed up to heaven.

Among those American Christian movements influenced (and even created by Darby and the Plymouth Brethren sect), we have Cyrus Scofield. His 1909 reference bible became the most popular in the US during the 20th century and drew heavily upon Darby’s works.

Darby’s influence can also be seen in the works of Charles Fox Parham (the founder of Pentecostalism), George Pember, (the originator of the ‘fallen Nephilim’ interpretation of demonology now advanced by the alien disclosure movement), Dwight Lyman Moody (founder Moody Bible College), and James Hall Brookes (founding father and president of the Niagara Bible Conference, which helped spread Dispensationalism across America). Even self-professed satanist Aleister Crowley himself emerged out of Darby’s Plymouth Exclusive Brethren sect.

In fact, the entire Christian Zionist movement of war-pushing, faith-healing, rapture-loving preachers from John Hagee to Benny Hinn and Pat Robertson all sit on foundations created by Darby’s Plymouth Brethren—not the Bible.

