This week, I had the pleasure of joining my buddy Rasheed Muhammed at The Red Pill Diaries where we discussed all things middle east, end time cults, gnostic infiltration of Christianity, Islam and Judaism and debated whether:

1) Iran should attack Israel with full military force,

2) Whether or not America is salvageable at this late stage of imperial rot and

3) whether or not a world war is necessary.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History