Recently I had the great pleasure of chatting with a very fun UK journalist named James Delingpole (whose excellent podcast/subtack can be found here). James wanted to know about about my backstory, my views on chemtrails, and what’s up with Lyndon LaRouche.

We bantered a bit about religion, the ontology of evil, aliens, Tesla (both Nikola and Elon versions), demonology and whether or not the oligarchy actually has genuine occult supernatural powers or not (I am not persuaded that they do while James leans towards yes).

Like I said, it was a fun conversation and I hope you get something out of it by clicking the links below:

Watch on Rumble here, or Odyssee here

