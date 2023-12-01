Is Javier Milei truly a freedom loving leader or is he a Trojan Horse?

How did the Austrian School emerge out of the Hapsburg Empire durin the 19th century, and why have so many leaders of the Austrian School advised fascist regimes- from Austria in 1919 to Brazil in 1964 and Chile under Pinochet?

What is the Mont Pelerin Society and why did this force of liberalism work so closely with the "Socialist" Fabian Society of HG Wells and how have both advanced two pathways to the same world state advocated by Friedrich von Hayek in 'The Road to Serfdom'?

Why did the pro-fascist JP Morgan operatives who tried to run a bankers coup in America and keep America neutral against Hitler, shape America’s perceptions of reality and especially history during the Cold War?

How has the “left” been infiltrated by Keynesian globalists as part of a controlled opposition to undermine the National systems of political economy as advanced by Abraham Lincoln, Friedrich List, William McKinley, Franklin Roosevelt, Chancellor Kurt von Schleicher and John F Kennedy?

Check out this week’s episode of The Multipolar Reality to chew on these questions and more

Or watch on Youtube here , Bitchute here or Soundcloud here

Follow The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News most Tuesdays at 2pm Eastern Time: https://rumble.com/c/RogueNewsTv

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress