As Western leaders recklessly talk of escalating the conflict in Ukraine, European voters have sent the exact opposite message. The pro-war elites are clearly out of step with voters, and they have been punished for it. On this week’s episode of RT’s CrossTalk, I was invited to chat with host Peter Lavelle, Ron Paul Institute’s Daniel McAdams, and NASA whistleblower and historian Richard Cook about this and more.

