This morning, I had the pleasure of listening to a powerful conversation between the Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and Alex Rubinstein who spoke with the National Endowment for Democracy’s Communications director Leslie Aun. The call occured because Ms. Aun disapproved of several Grayzone articles characterizing the NED as “a CIA cutout” and requested the call to clarify her claims that this was a mis-characterization. What followed was a delightful smackdown of reality by the two Grayzone journalists who had both a mountain of facts and brains at their disposal to deploy into the conversation

The recording of the conference call was made public after many weeks passed and Leslie Aun ignored their requests to see what proof she had that the NED was not affiliated with the CIA, advanced the CIA’s agenda, or funded violent regime change of elected governements.

Since the NED’s regime change operations play such a major role in mis-shaping international policy, and since the conversation in the Grayzone recording only brushed on the origins of the NED as an outgrowth of the CIA in the early 1980s, I decided to republish an essay titled ‘The Anglo-American Origins of the NED’ in order to provide a sense of the British pedigree of this nominally “American” organization.

The Anglo-American Origins of Color Revolutions & NED

A few years ago, very few people understood the concept behind color revolutions.

Had Russia and China’s leadership not decided to unite in solidarity in 2012 when they began vetoing the overthrow of Bashar al Assad in Syria- followed by their alliance around the Belt and Road Initiative, then it is doubtful that the color revolution concept would be as well-known as it has become today.

At that time, Russia and China realized that they had no choice but to go on the counter offensive, since the regime change operations and colour revolutions orchestrated by such organizations as the CIA-affiliated National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and Soros Open Society Foundations were ultimately designed to target them as those rose, orange, green or yellow revolution efforts in Georgia, Ukraine, Iran or Hong Kong were always recognized as weak points on the periphery of the threatened formation of a great power alliance of sovereign Eurasian nations that would have the collective power to challenge the power of the Anglo-American elite based in London and Wall Street.

China at least had the wits to ban Soros and his armada of Open Society Foundations after a failed regime change attempt occured in 1989 which was briefly outlined in the CP film ‘How China Banned Soros in 1989’ and will be unveiled in even greater depth in a special June 4th Tiananmen Square Anniversary special on my substack.

Russia’s 2015 expulsion of 12 major conduits of color revolution included Soros’ Open Society Foundation as well as the NED was a powerful calling out of the enemy with the Foreign Ministry calling them “a threat to the foundations of Russia’s Constitutional order and national security”. This resulted in such fanatical calls by George Soros for a $50 billion fund to counteract Russia’s interference in defense of Ukraine’s democracy. Apparently the $5 billion spent by the NED in Ukraine was not nearly enough (1).

In spite of the light falling upon these cockroaches, NED and Open Society operations continued in full force focusing on the weakest links the Grand Chessboard unleashing what has become known as a “strategy of tension”.

Venezuela, Kashmir, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, Belarus, Hungary, Georgia, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang (dubbed East Turkistan by NED) have all been targeted in recent years with millions of NED dollars pouring into separatist groups, labour unions, student movements and fake news “opinion shapers” under the guise of “democracy building”. $1.7 million in grants was spent by NED in Hong Kong since 2017 which was a significant increase from their $400,000 spent to coordinate the failed “Occupy HK” protest in 2014.

Some examples of NED-funded groups operational today include Spain-based human rights group Safeguard Defenders as outlined in the Canadian Patriot’s recent video debunking ‘Secret Chinese Police Stations’, Hong Kong Apple Daily, whose owner Jimmy Lai bankrolled the violent HK protests (and who has now found himself in jail for acting as a foreign agent), and the World Uyghur Congress as proven brilliantly by analyst Brian Berletic. But there are literally thousdands of groups on the NED payroll operating a global-assymetric warfare campaign against any government that doesn’t play along with “rules based international orderistas”.

Weeks after the military operations were launched in Ukraine, it was revealed that the National Endowment for Democracy erased all records of their years of work pouring money into Ukraine. In a March 7, 2022 report on Covert Action Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov wrote astutely that “the erasure of the NED’s records is necessary to validate the Biden administration’s big lie—echoed in the media—that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was “unprovoked.”

The Case of China

After months of coordinated chaos throughout 2019 funded and directed by western intelligence agencies, the Chinese government remarkably restrained posture, allowing the Hong Kong authorities to manage the situation with their police deprived of use of lethal weapons and even giving into the protestors’ demand that the changes to the extradition treaty that nominally sparked this mess be annulled.

As violence continued to grow, and as it became an increasing reality that some form of intervention from the mainland may occur to restore order, the British Foreign Office took an aggressive tone threatening China with “severe consequences” unless “a fully independent investigation” into police Brutality were permitted. The former Colonial Governor of China Christopher Patten attacked China by saying “Since president Xi has been in office, there’s been a crackdown on dissent and dissidents everywhere, the party has been in control of everything”.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded saying “the UK has no sovereign jurisdiction or right of supervision over Hong Kong… it is simply wrong for the British Government to exert pressure. The Chinese side seriously urges the UK to stop its interference in China’s internal affairs and stop making random and inflammatory accusations on Hong Kong.”

The British (who control much of the Hong Kong economy to this day through drug bank HSBC’s printing of HK currency) were not able to conduct their manipulation of Hong Kong without the vital role of America’s NGO dirty ops, and in true imperial fashion, the political class from both sides of the aisle attacked China continuously throughout the color revolutionary fire of 2019.

When this tactic failed, resources were directed into promoting Uyghur separatism via the NED-funded World Uyghur Congress which has painted a false image that the Chinese government has been committing genocide against its Muslim population of Xinjiang.

In the UK Column’s recent show ‘Nazi-linked Uighur propaganda managers in West’s war against China’, the brilliant journalist Vanessa Beeley exposed the full scale of the anti-China operations managed by organizations directly tied to the most virulent western intelligence agencies with direct ties to Nazi intelligence.

And for anyone who still haven’t figured out that the vast growth of population, longevity, literacy, skills, job opportunities and access to mosques by the people of Xinjiang over the past three decades directly contradicts the popular western narrative of “genocide”, then I encourage you to check out my recent interview with Aziza on Truth Be Bold where we unpack that fraud.

While both Britain and America have been caught red handed organizing these color revolution attempts, it is important to keep in mind who is controlling who.

The British Intelligence Origins of the NED

Contrary to popular opinion, the British Empire did not go away after WWII, nor did it hand over the “keys to the kingdom” to America. It didn’t even become America’s Junior Partner in a new Anglo-American special relationship. Contrary to popular belief, it stayed in the drivers’ seat.

The post WWII order was largely shaped by a British coup which didn’t take over America without a fight. Nests of Oxford-trained Rhodes Scholars, Fabians and other ideologues embedded within the American establishment had a lot of work ahead of them as they struggled to purge all nationalist impulses from the American intelligence community. While the most aggressive purging of patriotic Americans from the intelligence community occurred during the dissolution of the OSS and creation of CIA in 1947 and the Communist witch hunt that followed, there were other purges that were less well known.

As an organization which was beginning to take form which was to become known as the Trilateral Commission organized by Britain’s “hand in America” called the Council on Foreign Relations and international Bilderberg Group, another purge occurred in 1970 under the direction of James Schlesinger during his six month stint as CIA director. At that time 1000 top CIA officials deemed “unfit” were fired. This was followed nine years later as another 800 were fired under a list drafted by CIA “spymaster” Ted Shackley. Both Schlesinger and Shackley were high level Trilateral Commission members who took part in the group’s 1973 formation and fully took power of America during Jimmy Carter’s 1977-1981 presidency which unleashed a dystopian reorganization of American foreign and internal policy outlined in my previous report.

Project Democracy Takes Over

By the 1970s, the CIA’s dirty hand funding anarchist operations both within America and abroad had become too well known as media coverage of their dirty operations at home and abroad spoiled the patriotic image which the intelligence community then desired. While the internal resistance to fascist behaviour from within the intelligence Community itself was dealt with through purges, the reality was that a new agency had to be created to take over those functions of covert destabilization of foreign governments.

What became Project Democracy herein originated with a Trilateral Commission meeting in May 31, 1975 in Kyoto Japan as a protégé of Trilateral Commission director Zbigniew Brzezinski named Samuel (Clash of Civilizations) Huntington delivered the results of his Task Force on the Governability of Democracies. This project was supervised by Schlesinger and Brzezinski and presented the notion that democracies could not function adequately in the crisis conditions which the Trilateral Commission was preparing to impose onto America and the world through a process dubbed “the Controlled Disintegration of Society”.

The Huntington report featured at the Trilateral meeting stated: “One might consider… means of securing support and resources from foundations, business corporations, labor unions, political parties, civic associations, and, where possible and appropriate, governmental agencies for the creation of an institute for the strengthening of democratic institutions.”

It took 4 years for this blueprint to become reality. In 1979 three Trilateral Commission members named William Brock (RNC Chairman), Charles Manatt (DNC Chairman) and George Agree (head of Freedom House) established an organization called the American Political Foundation (APF) which attempted to fulfil the objective laid out by Huntington in 1975.

The APF was used to set up a program using federal funds called the Democracy Program which issued an interim report “The Commitment to Democracy” which said: “No theme requires more sustained attention in our time than the necessity for strengthening the future chances of democratic societies in a world that remains predominantly unfree or partially fettered by repressive governments. … There has never been a comprehensive structure for a non-governmental effort through which the resources of America’s pluralistic constituencies . .. could be mobilized effectively.”

In May 1981, Henry Kissinger who had replaced Brzezinski as head of the Trilateral Commission and had many operatives planted around President Reagan, gave a speech at Britain’s Chatham House (the controlling hand behind the Council on Foreign Relations) where he described his work as Secretary of State saying that the British “became a participant in internal American deliberations, to a degree probably never practiced between sovereign nations… In my White House incarnation then, I kept the British Foreign Office better informed and more closely engaged than I did the American State Department… It was symptomatic”.

In his speech, Kissinger outlined the battle between Churchill vs FDR during WWII and made the point that he favored the Churchill worldview for the post war world (And ironically also that of Prince Metternich who ran the Congress of Vienna that snuffed out democratic movements across Europe in 1815).

In June 1982, Reagan’s Westminster Palace speech officially inaugurated the NED and by November 1983, the National Endowment for Democracy Act was passed bringing this new covert organization into reality with $31 million of funding under four subsidiary organizations (AFL-CIO Free Trade Union Institute, The US Chamber of Commerce’s Center for International Private Enterprise, the International Republican Institute and the International Democratic Institute) (2).

Throughout the 1980s, this organization went to work managing Iran-Contra, destabilizing Soviet states and unleashing the first “official” modern color revolution in the form of the Yellow revolution that ousted Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos. Speaking more candidly than usual, NED President David Ignatius said in 1991 “a lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA”.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, the NED was instrumental in bringing former Warsaw Pact nations into NATO/WTO system and the New World Order was announced by Bush Sr. and Kissinger- both of whom were rewarded with knighthoods for their service to the Crown in 1992 and 1995 respectively.

Of course, the vast web of NGOs permeating the geopolitical terrain can only be effective as long as no one says the truth and “names the game”. The very act of calling out their nefarious motives renders them impotent and this simple fact has made the recently announced China-Russia arrangement to formulate a proper strategic response to color revolutions so important in the current fight.

Despite the fact that the USA has succumbed to its own color revolution in 2020, many well intended, though soft minded patriots have been duped into believing that the cause of their ills is not the British imperial-directed takeover of their society, but “godless commie” Russia and China out to undo the western order.

If there will be any hope of undoing that 2020 coup and saving the republic at this late stage of rot, it will only occur if patriots wake up and recognize that America’s only true enemy is found in that supranational oligarchical system that has sought to destroy Russia and China as well.

Footnotes

(1) Undoubtedly President Trump’s gutting of NED funding by two thirds in 2018 only re-enforced Soros’ accusations that Putin is the guiding hand in America while pouring millions into anti-Trump regime change operations in America. While neocons such as Bolton, Pompeo and Senate leader Mitch Mcconnell took a hardline stance against China in support of the color revolution, it should be noted that Trump continuously took an opposite line Tweeting on August 14 that “China is not our problem” and that “the problem is with the FED”.

(2) At the beginning of 1984, a similar re-organization had occurred in Canada under the guidance of Privy Council Clerk/Trilateral Commission member Michael Pitfield who created CSIS when the RCMP’s “dirty operations” during the FLQ crisis were made known in a series of newspaper reports.

