In this week’s episode of The Great Game on Rogue News, I contrast the substantial promethean moral Christian ethos of John F Kennedy with the slaving fraud of Jesuit Priest Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, and Pope Francis who undertook a project to destroy the sacredness of human life within Christianity by moving the nexus of the “sacred” to an imaginary state of “pristine nature”. This “pristine nature” was merely a sleight of hand for a renewed Gaia cult which has seen a new “10 Commandments” unveiled at Mount Sinai during the COP27 event in Egypt in Nov. 2022.

