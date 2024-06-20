Last week, I was invited by a group of likeable Marxists who wanted to know about Canada’s Camp X, the Gouzenko hoax that launched the Cold War and the sabotage of anti-Fascist resistance in the USA and Canada after WW2.
These were topics that were very dear to my heart so I took the opportunity to prepare a few thoughts which I hope you’ll find edifying.
As a word of caution: I was not sure about sharing this lecture broadly since I have already gotten a handful of ignorant attacks from certain folks who skipped actually watching the presentation, but upon seeing the title of the host group, promptly decided that I certainly must be a Marxist supporter of the Great Reset.
After giving it a bit of thought I decided that readers of my Substack are probably smarter than those few ignoramuses, so here it goes. I hope you enjoy the show…
Hi Matt
Why do ignore Stalin's horrendous crimes and ignore like all good communists that Stalin was in an alliance with Hitler for 2 years. that they both agreed to how to carve up eastern Europe including Poland. The Soviets invaded Poland a few weeks after Germany and took over a much bigger part of Poland than the Germans occupied.
And Germany's principal reason for invading Poland was Poland's refusal to negotiate on a corridor to Danzig, backed by British guarantee to defend Poland which they could never do. Britain had no more interest in Poland than they do currently in the Ukraine.