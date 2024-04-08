Click here for part 1: Newton, Rosicrucianism and the Imperial Control of Science

In an interview with George Sylvester Viereck in 1937, Nikola Tesla was asked about how he envisioned the world in the year 2100.

While the great genius described many wonderous technologies that would ease the life of future citizens, he also shared some of his views on purifying the human gene pool under a governing scientific priesthood of eugenics. Describing his future utopia, Tesla said:

“Eugenics [is] universally established. In past ages, the law governing the survival of the fittest roughly weeded out the less desirable strains. Then man’s new sense of pity began to interfere with the ruthless workings of nature. As a result, we continue to keep it alive and to breed the unfit. The only method compatible with our notions of civilization and the race is to prevent the breeding of the unfit by sterilization and the deliberate guidance of the mating instinct.

Several European countries and a number of states of the American union sterilize the criminal and the insane. This is not sufficient. The trend of opinion among ecumenists is that we must make marriage more difficult. Certainly no one who is not a desirable parent should be permitted to produce progeny. A century from now it will no more occur to a normal person to mate with a person eugenically unfit than to marry a habitual criminal.”[1]

You might be thinking “that was ugly”.

That may be so, but Tesla is a great man who loved humanity, so perhaps your non-genius mind is just incapable of understanding the complex thinking of someone so great.

Considering the fact that Tesla and George Sylvester Viereck shared a life long intimate friendship from 1916 until Tesla’s 1943 death, and considering Viereck’s role as principal representative for Nazi Germany, promoter of eugenics and fascism in America and also promoter of the myth of Tesla… lets take a moment to get to know a bit more about Viereck himself.

George Sylvester Viereck: The One Degree Separation of Tesla and Aleister Crowley

First off, it should be known that George Sylvester Viereck (1884-1962) was the son of a leading anarchist expelled from Germany by Chancellor Otto von Bismarck and settled in the USA as a child in 1896.

Throughout his life, Viereck firmly believed himself to be a member of the elite bloodlines of Europe and asserted that he was the illegitimate son of Kaiser Wilhelm I.

Whether that was true or not, Viereck became a devoted Germanophile, Aryan supremacist, occultist and propagandist for Germany during both World Wars -- even serving five years in jail between 1942-1947 for his pro-Nazi activities in the USA. Viereck organized and delivered speeches at several Nazi rallies in New York’s Madison Square Garden, and hobnobbed with the elite of Washington- even managing to get several senators and congressmen to use their tax payer accounts to fund and mail hundreds of pro-Nazi pamphlets to American citizens.

American historian Bradley Hart described Viereck in Hitler’s American Friends: The Third Reich’s Supporters in the United States:

“U.S. senators and congressmen were receptive to the anti-British invective disseminated by the German propaganda machine, which was directed by George Sylvester Viereck [who was] the Nazis’ most effective tool for recruiting new American friends”.

In his 1932 best selling book The Strangest Friendship in History: Woodrow Wilson and Colonel House, Viereck carried out what is possibly the first expose of the Jewish bankers conspiracy that created the Federal Reserve in 1913 shaping an entire movement of “conspiracy research” in the USA for the next 90 years revolving around 1) a total neglect of the actual British imperial agencies and occultists running the American deep state and 2) a popularization of the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion forgery.

Such students of Viereck as Eustace Mullins[2] (former assistant to Sen. McCarthy), Ben Freedman, and even pro-Nazi revisionist David Irving have all used Viereck’s text as foundation in their own explanatory models of history.

Strangely, when House on Un-American activity investigations were launched, the one senator who began cooperating with Federal Authorities on Viereck’s Nazi penetrations into the government (Sen. Ernest Lundeen of Minnesota)- died in a strange plane crash on August 31, 1940 near Lovettsville, Virginia killing all 24 passengers and two federal investigators on board his plane. Senator Lundeen’s chance to give testimony about the occult networks of Viereck in America was thus effectively snuffed out.

During World War I, Viereck ran two influential pro-German newspapers out of New York named ‘The Fatherland’ and ‘The Internationalist’.

As editor in chief of both journals, Viereck worked closely with fellow occultist Aleister Crowley, who wrote for both journals and served as editor of The International where ‘The Beast’ lost no time promoting both political propaganda as well as his “revealed doctrine” of Thelema (Greek for “Will’) and occult new age theories.

According to Richard Spence’s Secret Agent 666, Crowley was stationed by British intelligence in the USA from 1914-1919 where he ran anti-British propaganda on the one hand (interfacing closely with the eastern establishment’s Sleepy Hollow Club owned by the Rockefeller family), and where he seeded occult cells across the USA including what became his Ordo Templi Orientis in New York and California while also acting as ‘Honorous Magus’ in the Societas Rosicruciana. Crowley’s California lodges would later be led by Jack Parsons and L. Ron Hubbard.

As Marco Pasi explains in Aleister Crowley and the Temptation of Politics, Crowley and Viereck had already met in London in 1911, before Crowley would be deployed to the USA. This places Viereck himself into the position of a likely British intelligence asset in the USA.

In 1912, Crowley was made outer head of the Ordo Templi Orientis by Theodor Reuss (the same Reuss who had worked with Memphis Misraim Rite founder John Yarker, Carl Kellner, anthroposophist Rudolf Steiner and Aleister Crowley in the Ancient Rite of Memphis and Misraim. In 1913, Crowley became the head of the Ancient and Primitive Rite of Memphis and Misraim. According to Steiner’s autobiography, the former Theosophy leader was initiated into the Memphis and Misraim Rite by Yaker with his wife Marie von Sievers although by 1912 had publicly distanced themselves from Reuss and Yarker.

Steiner was a devoted advocate of Rosicrucianism and lectured extensively on the secret wisdom of Rosicrucians throughout the ages which places his thinking into direct alignment with the Hermetic orders of Crowley, Reuss, Yarker et al. In his bizarre 1912 lecture Esoteric Christianity and the Mission of Christian Rosenkreutz, Steiner spoke of his belief of the Martian home of the spirit beings Buddha, Christ and the founder of Rosicrucianism (the fictitious Christian Rosenkreutz) whom he proposed were all avatars of the same ‘Christ consciousness’ spirit. Steiner explained in his lecture that this Christ consciousness spirit entity lives in a spirit culture on Mars transmitting information telepathically via the spirit-ether of space to adepts on earth.[3] Were these the same beings on Mars that Tesla believed he received transmissions from in 1899? (More to be elaborated on this below).

During this dense period of occult activity leading up to the first world war, Crowley made contact with the leading Ariosophists (a Theosophist spinoff group) led by Otto von List and Lans von Liebenfels. Dr. Franz Hartmann’s New Templar Order, and Armanen Order were also tied to these groups which later merged to give rise to the Thule Society in 1919. The Thule Society was the elite SS occult religion led by Dietrich Eckhert, Karl Haushoffer, Rudolf Hess, Heinrich Himmler and other adepts of the Nazi high command.

Hartmann was a member of Crowley’s the Argentum Astrum (A∴A∴) and also president of the Indian Theosophical Society and in 1907 alongside Annie Besant who became the first female member of the theosophy-infiltrated Indian Congress Party that later collaborated with the Nazis.

On his deathbed, Thule Society founder Dietrich Eckhert bragged of his initiation of Adolf Hitler into ‘The Secret Doctrine’—a term popularized by Madame Blavatsky in 1888 and promoted by Steiner before and after he created the Anthroposophist society in 1912. Eckert stated to a meeting of the Thule Gesellschaft in December 1923:

"Follow Hitler. He will dance, but it is I who have called the tune! I have initiated him into the 'Secret Doctrine;' opened his centers in vision and given him the means to communicate with the Powers. Do not mourn for me: I shall have influenced history more than any German."

In the final chapter of Mein Kampf, Hitler wrote of his mentor:

“I should like to mention the name of a man who devoted his life to reawakening his and our people, through his writing and his ideas and finally through positive action. I mean: Dietrich Eckard.

The slaves shall serve…”

By the time Hitler published these words, Crowley had himself also joined Eckhert’s Thule Society continuing to serve as a German agent of the occult and supporter of Nazism. It was also during this period that Crowley admitted to meeting with George Sylvester Viereck in Germany in the 1920s-1930s in order to make Crowley’s doctrine of Thelema the governing ideology of the Nazi party.

In his book, Prophet of Evil: Aleister Crowley, 9/11 and the New World Order, William Ramsay writes:

“Adolf Hitler and Aleister Crowley, the great black magicians of the 20th century, shared similar ideologies. Their worldviews were influenced by the European occult movements of the late nineteenth and early twentieth century. Informed by the ideas of Freemasonry and Theosophy, both of these significant personalities supported the doctrines of the survival of the fittest, the primacy of the human will and the ideal of a feudal slave state.”

(And in case you were wondering, the Thule Society still exists and has their own website and promotional videos).

Crowley’s Occultism vs US Naval Intelligence

Richard B. Spence’s research has been corroborated by declassified documents from the archives of the United States Army’s Military Intelligence Division (MID) which proved that Crowley was a British double agent the entire time. Certainly, Crowley’s mastery of kundalini yoga, druidism and German occult rituals positioned him favorably to win the appeal of leading figures within the “anti-British” resistance of India, Ireland and Germany… all of whom were extremely active in “neutral America” before and during World War One.

In a declassified report from the chief intelligence officer at West Point to the Director of Military Intelligence dated September 23, 1918, we read the following report on Crowley’s connection with Viereck:

“Aleister Crowley – English subject. Previous correspondence: Subject has been camping on Esopus Island, Hudson River and was brought to attention of this office by subject’s connections with Madeline George, an actress of New York City who had formerly been investigated by the Department of Justice on charges of being a German spy. It was determined that Aleister Crowley was an employee of the British Government. but at present in this country on official business, of which the British Counsel, New York City, has full cognizance. However, he has been formerly investigated by the Attorney General Becker’s office in connection with the activities of George Viereck, and the propaganda in New York City. It was found that the British Government was fully aware of the fact, that Crowley was connected with this German propaganda and had received money for writing anti-British articles. This case has been turned over to the N.Y. State Attorney General’s Office, for such action as he may deem advisable.”

Another interesting report from the US Office of Naval Intelligence dated July 10, 1917 zeroed in on Theodor Reuss (Crowley’s fellow leader at the Rosicrucian Ordo Templi Orientis) which stated that Crowley “maintained some mysterious means of communication with their chief in Berlin, Rudolf Steiner”.[4]

Is it possible that Tesla’s 186 foot Wardenclyffe Tower financed by JP Morgan was the “mysterious means” referred to by US Naval Intelligence in 1917 to communicate messages wirelessly across the Atlantic? Certainly, Crowley’s “magickal workings” on Long Island during that period situate him very close to Tesla’s tower, and Crowley’s association with Tesla’s intimate friend Viereck cause the mind to wonder.

Rudolf Steiner’s possible role as coordinator of the occult intelligence network in the USA is additionally fascinating since he also played the role of personal spiritual guru to the German Chief-of-Staff Helmut von Moltke. While it is impossible to know what advice Steiner gave General Moltke, what is known is that the General walked into every single trap set for Germany by British strategists.

By July 1917, the Navy, under the leadership of Franklin Roosevelt had enough, and ordered the demolition of Wardenclyffe tower due to the naval intelligence reports that “German spies were using the big wireless tower” to communicate with German intelligence.[5]

Footnotes

[1] A Machine to End War (as told to George Sylvester Viereck), 1937

[2] In his essay ‘Victims’, Mullins describes his friendship with Viereck and his indignation over FDR’s persecution of this noble Nazi writing: “Another friend, George Sylvester Viereck, was marked for personal persecution by the insane cripple, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, because Viereck refused to turn his back on his own heritage and do the bidding of this twisted and misshapen madman.”

[3] Steiner states: “In the fifteenth century the necessity had arisen on Mars for the Mars culture to receive an upward impulse. That was the significant question facing Christian Rosenkreutz and his pupils; how this upward impulse could be given to the Mars culture, for the salvation of the earth was also at stake. Rosicrucianism was faced with the mighty task of solving the problem of what had to happen so that, for the earth's sake, the Mars culture should be brought once more onto an ascending path.”

[4] Cited in Secret Agent 666: Aleister Crowley, British Intelligence and the Occult by Richard Spence, p. 69

[5] U.S. Blows Up Tesla Radio Tower, The Electrical Experimenter, September, 1917, page 293

