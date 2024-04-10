Part 1: Newton, Rosicrucianism and the Imperial Control of Science

Part 2: Tesla’s Eugenics (and other Black Magick)

1× 0:00 -9:30

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Throughout World War One, George Sylvester Viereck’s friendship with Nikola Tesla grew close and the two spent much time together with Viereck spending days on end at Tesla’s hotel (he lived in the penthouse of New York’s most exclusive hotels known as the Waldorf-Astoria from 1900-1919, followed by several five-star hotels until his death in 1943), and Tesla in turn would enjoy being wined and dined at Viereck’s home.

Throughout their long friendship, Tesla gave dozens of interviews to Viereck who became one of the most important popularizers of the Tesla myth passed down to current generations.

Tesla’s ‘Fragments of Olympian Gossip’— dedicated to Viereck (and Sir Isaac Newton), stands as the only known poem written by the great scientist. Whether his other poems were lost to fire as some experts assert without much evidence is unknown, however what is for certain is that Viereck represents a very strange source of inspiration for anyone, let alone a “noble” soul such as Tesla.

Despite Viereck’s occultism, support for eugenics and Nazism having become well known by the time Tesla wrote his poem in the late 1920s, the great scientist was strangely un-phased by any of those trifling matters, going so far as to describe Viereck as “the greatest poet of America”.

Viereck: Satanism in Poetry

It is true that Viereck was, for a time prior to the first world war, one of the more popular American poets whose extreme homo-erotic themes and macabre topics pushed the limits of “normalcy” beyond the breaking point.

Since poetry is a window into the soul, and Tesla is reputed to be among the most insightful minds of history, it is worth investigating what sort of poetic ideas someone like Viereck espoused to merit the title “greatest poet of America”:

“I love the splendor of decay, the foul beauty of corruption. What I hate is the inquisitive, cold, freezing rays of the sun. Day is nausea, day is dullness, day is prose. Night is beauty, love splendor, poetry, wine, scarlet, rape, vice and bliss. I love the night.”

In his Ballad on Sin, Viereck puts his theory into practice showcasing an homage to a ‘magical murder’ on an island which featured a sacrificial victim killed in the midst of having sex. Viereck celebrates none other than Emperors Tiberius and Caligula as well as Lucifer writing:

For only the love that flaunts in red

A shadow of bliss can save,

And here in the night, though life be sped,

Comes back from the cold, dark grave,

By sin’s old tyrannous longings led

Comes back from the cold, dark grave –

O’er waves as red as a lover’s blood

Struck down in his amorous lustihood!

O evil love in whose tossing hair

The fires of infamous longings glow”

In Viereck’s poem Kakodaimon (literally meaning “evil spirit”) he writes of his choice to embrace evil and reject Christ writing:

Ah, but I know, and yet I have not gone –

Stand boldly fronting this my destiny,

That my reward must my damnation be,

To wait in silence for the dread decree

And find no mercy at Jehovah’s throne,

Kakodaimon!

Thine is the blame if o’er my head shall roll

His thunderous wrath: yet if one spake “Disown

Thy love, or bid farewell to Mary’s Son!”

I should not grasp the priest’s absolving stole,

But, choosing, at thy worshipped feet lie prone,

O splendid evil genius of my soul.

Kakodaimon!

In his House of the Vampire published in 1907, Viereck became the popularizer of the first psychic homo-erotic vampire novel featuring a main character named Reginald Clark who sucks the essence of male lovers to produce great art… “and move society forward.” In his plays such as All Things Human and Gloria, Viereck praised eros as the primordial force of creation.

To this author’s knowledge, there is no direct evidence that Tesla was engaged in the types of perverse rituals which appeared to have been the passions of Viereck or Crowley, and it is entirely possible that he may have been sexually abstinent his entire life. One thing is certain however, which is that Tesla had a very abnormal relationship with pigeons writing in 1922 of one particular pigeon which he took back to his hotel room:

"I loved that pigeon as a man loves a woman, and she loved me. As long as I had her, there was a purpose to my life."

Another point of interest, is that Viereck’s rise to fame in the realm of American poetry was made possible largely through the work of Robert Underwood Johnson, editor of The Century Magazine.

At the time, Johnson was the only publisher willing to publish poems that embraced satanism, and this didn’t just win Viereck notoriety, but also introduced him to the highest echelons of the deep state, including Theodore Roosevelt himself for whom Viereck even campaigned in 1908.

The photo below features Underwood Johnson and Tesla at Tesla’s New York lab in 1894.

Caption: Underwood Johnson and Tesla in the later’s NY lab in 1894

Robert Underwood Johnson was also a close intimate of American conservationist John Muir and both men served as nature conservation advisors to Teddy Roosevelt before, during and after his presidency. Both Muir and Johnson co-founded the Sierra Club in 1892 and in 1908 launched the White House Conference on Conservation which used the model of British conservation policies in India during the 19th century to remove vast areas of the American west coast from all human development under the image of ‘protecting nature’.[1]

By now, it shouldn’t surprise you to know that Robert Underwood Johnson and John Muir had both been intimate friends of Nikola Tesla since at least 1894, and were frequent guests at Tesla’s lavish parties held throughout their lives.

Caption: A typical invitation to one of Tesla’s many lavish dinner parties in Manhattan.

Even the pedophile rapist Stanford White (architect of the rich and famous) was a regular attendee to Tesla’s galas and was commissioned to design the building connected to Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Long Island tower. After White was murdered by the husband of a woman he raped at the age of 16, Tesla was the only friend who attended his funeral.

As shouldn’t be surprising, all of the Americans mentioned above (including Teddy Roosevelt) were also promoters of spiritualism, channeling, eugenics, and theosophy.

“Airplanes will never be commercially viable”

One of the principal methods for eugenicists to keep their victims trapped within closed systems defined by absolute limits, has been to blind the minds of people to breakthroughs in those domains that allow humanity to leap beyond limits to growth. As long as new frontiers cannot be accessed, then humanity will be forever trapped within limited realms of scarcity. Such was the case in the earliest days of airplanes after the Wright brothers demonstrated the possibility of flight. The prospect of commercial flight lit the imagination of people all across the world as journeys that had taken weeks or months, could soon be done in days… or even hours. Space and time were condensing in front of our eyes.

Most scientists were happy about these developments… except Nikola Tesla.

In 1911, Nikola Tesla, already then being hailed by the Underwood-Johnson/Hearst press agencies as a “modern prophet” delivered an interview to the New York Herald on the topic of flying machines where the great prophet of future technologies was asked about the future of the newly developed aeroplanes. His answer-- It’ll never work. Tesla said:

"The aeroplane is fatally defective. It is merely a toy--a sporting play-thing. It can never become commercially practical. It has fatal defects. One is the fact that when it encounters a downward current of air it is helpless. The "hole in the air" of which aviators speak is simply a downward current, and unless the aeroplane is high enough above the earth to move laterally but can do nothing but fall.”

Instead, Tesla self-promoted his own mysterious technology that promised to fly passengers through the sky without propellers, wings or even using fuel, in objects the size of kitchen stoves.

The timing for Tesla’s rejection of the possibility of airplanes was a bit strange, since in 1910 American illusionist (and enemy of the occult underground) Harry Houdini became the first pilot to fly a plane across a continent (Australia) and the excitement about humanity’s aviation future was in full swing. (More will be said about Houdini in a coming chapter).

In the following chapter of this story, we will encounter Tesla’s Martians and H.G. Wells…

[1] On the British imperial roots of America’s conservationist policy and the role of John Muir, see the 2010 Lpac film ‘To Conserve Man’

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress