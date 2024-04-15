Part 1: Newton, Rosicrucianism and the Imperial Control of Science

Part 2: Tesla’s Eugenics (and other Black Magick)

Part 3: Tesla and his Nazi Friend… The Strangest Friendship

Part 4: Tesla’s Martians and H.G. Wells

An oligarchy can only succeed in maintaining a system of hidden influence over the vast majority of the population IF a veil can be cast over the natural powers of human creative reason.

If a veil of ignorance cannot be imposed by force, then the next best thing is to mis-direct humanity’s IDEA of the mind itself. Instead of being a power that mediates humanity’s relationship to the universe driven by creative leaps into discoveries, oligarchical agencies strive to lock the minds of their victims into radical forms of sense perception (ie: the belief that human thinking is shaped by rules associated with our five sense perceptions sometimes dubbed ‘empiricism’).

This caging of the mind into sensory experience, mediated by axioms which we are expected to believe with blind obedience, deprives its victims of the ability to leap beyond the limits of deductive/inductive computerized logic.

Without this ability to cultivate a quality of creative reason which transcends the limited forms of deductive/inductive (aka: apriori/aposteri) logic, it becomes impossible to assert that computers are not superior to human thinking.

Such is the destructive consequences of the thing dubbed ‘radical empiricism’ and its bastard cousin ‘logical positivism’… both forms of false logic promoted vigorously by Nikola Tesla.

Sense Deception and the Destruction of Free Will

In a 1915 interview to New American published under the headline ‘How Cosmic Forces Shape our Destinies’, Tesla outlined his belief in the non-existence of free will, and postulated that humans were simply machines governed by cold mechanical laws of nature:

“The human being is a self-propelled automaton entirely under the control of external influences. Willful and predetermined though they appear, his actions are governed not from within, but from without. He is like a float tossed about by the waves of a turbulent sea.”

It was in that same interview that Tesla also posited his belief that even wars are caused by cosmic forces instead of looking to the causal hand of oligarchs saying: “A war can never be caused by arbitrary acts of man. It is invariably the more or less direct result of cosmic disturbance in which the sun is chiefly concerned.”

Tesla later said: “I am proving constantly, by every thought and act of mine, that I am nothing more than automaton, responding to external stimuli and passing through an infinitude of different existences from the cradle to the grave.”

Tesla quite literally believed himself to be a soulless automaton, entirely shaped by deterministic forces far removed from any act of free volition. Tesla re-emphasizing the point in another location stating: “Every thought I conceive, every act I perform, is the result of external impressions on my senses.”

Like his hero Sir Isaac Newton who banned any hypothesis formation in the practice of acceptable science[1], Tesla advocated a worldview that rejected the existence of universal ideas beyond matter and material forces.

Beyond Bacon

While British Empiricism attempted to shackle science to the limits of sense perception (proposing that all discoveries were effected by Baconian analysis of radical sensual experience, pattern formation and extrapolation of said patterns into universal “laws”), Tesla’s theory of knowledge went further by relegating all senses EXCEPT sight as useless for any scientific discovery.

In an 1893 lecture delivered to the National Electric Light Association, St. Louis, March 1893, Tesla unveiled what could only be considered a strange fetish for the eyes as the root of all knowledge saying:

“All knowledge or form conception is evoked through the medium of the eye, either in response to disturbances directly received on the retina or to their fainter secondary effects and reverberations. Other sense organs can only call forth feelings which have no reality of existence and of which no conception can be formed.

There is no way of acquiring knowledge except through the eye. What is the foundation of all philosophical systems of ancient and modern times, in fact, of all the philosophy of men? I am I think; I think, therefore I am. But how could I think and how would I know that I exist, if I had not the eye? For knowledge involves; consciousness; consciousness involves ideas, conceptions; conceptions involve pictures or images, and images the sense of vision, and therefore the organ of sight.”[2]

Beyond advancing the idea that the eye alone is the gateway to all knowledge, and banning notions of free will, or higher creative reason from his calculus of human beings, Tesla explicitly denied the soul itself saying to his satanic friend George Sylvester Viereck in 1937:

"what we call 'soul' or 'spirit,' is nothing more than the sum of the functionings of the body. When this functioning ceases, the 'soul' or the 'spirit' ceases likewise".

The curious mind is left to ask: was Tesla reincarnated in the figure of Yuval Noah Harari?

After all, WEF-darling Harari not only re-stated Tesla’s 1937 claims as a sacred atheistic credo but added a caveat that the only heaven which truly scientific minds should look forward to is Google’s Cloud?

This nearly supernatural fetish for digitizing humanity promoted by such modern transhumanists as Harari, or even Tesla CEO Elon Musk is both creepy as well as in total alignment with the philosophical outlook of the modern divine being, Nikola Tesla.

We will continue to explore this topic in the next installment as we plunge into Tesla’s defense of Newtonian Space and the battle between two opposing ideas of the ether as shaped by the worldview of Tesla on the one hand, and Albert Einstein on the other.

[1] In the preface to his Principia Mathematica (1687), Newton explicitly states his objection to the use of hypothesizing saying: “I have not been able to discover the cause of those properties of gravity from phenomena, and I frame no hypotheses… and hypotheses, whether metaphysical or physical, whether of occult qualities or mechanical, have no place in experimental philosophy.”

[2] Of course, Hellen Keller might have something to say about this claim, as her mastery over multiple languages, literature, and philosophy was among the highest calibre during her lifetime despite having lost both hearing and sight as a small baby. See Cynthia Chung’s exposition On Optimism: A Chant of Darkness for more on Keller’s story