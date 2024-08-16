The Possibility of Royal Blood Sacrifice and Moloch

Since Stephen Knight’s 1976 book ‘Jack the Ripper: The Final Solution’, and earlier 1973 BBC documentary Jack the Ripper, a theory has found fertile ground within the public imagination that the culprit behind the Jack the Ripper murders of 1888 was none other than Prince Albert Victor, Duke of Clarence and Avondale, grandson of Queen Victoria and first son of Prince Albert Edward.

Three years prior to Albert Victor’s birth in 1864, his father would become the globally recognized Grand Master of British Freemasonry and patron of the Solomon Temple revival mission through his co-founding of the Palestinian Expedition Fund and later Quatuor Coronati Lodge.

By 1902, his father would be crowned King Edward VII, but by then the young prince would already be dead for over ten years.

Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught, Prince Albert Edward (later King Edward VII) and Prince Albert Victor in 1886

By all accounts, the prince’s short life was one of scandal, disappointment and intellectual lethargy punctuated by an early death at the age of 28 due to the onset of pneumonia (according to official records).

Medical letters dated from 1885 (when the prince was only 21 years old) showcase that he was already receiving medicine for “glete” (gleet)… a 19th century name for gonorrhea discharge- implying a lifestyle of hedonism which will continue to dominate his life. [1]

It was while studying in Cambridge in 1883, that the under-achieving Prince was assigned a private tutor and companion named James Kenneth Stephen, poet, and Cambridge Apostle. According to author Michael Harrison, it was here that there “developed a sexual relationship between the tutor and pupil.”

James Kenneth Stephen

Whether or not this claim is true, it is a fact that Stephen was intensely attached to the dashing young prince until the last days of both of their lives, and it is also true that the prince’s name made headlines in July 1889 during the Cleveland Street Scandal.

This scandal originated with a Scotland Yard raid on a popular male brothel operated by Charles Hammond and involving many underage telegraph boys. After the immediate arrests and interrogations of prostitutes, hundreds of high ranking officials were implicated, including the prince’s personal attendant Lord Sommerset. Within days of the raid, the prince’s name began circulating among witnesses and press as a participant in the male brothel.

Researcher Tim Alderman writes that: “Sixty years after the scandal the official biographer of King George V, Harold Nicolson, was told by Lord Goddard… that Prince Albert Victor ‘had been involved in a male brothel scene, and that a solicitor had to commit perjury to clear him. The solicitor was struck off the rolls for his offence, but was thereafter reinstated.’”

The prince’s father reacted swiftly by intervening into the police case, and exonerating all men arrested in the male brothel.

Prince Albert Edward also lost no time sending the embarrassing youth on a seven month tour of Egypt and British India, while press coverage dissipated. Upon the prince’s return to England however, it was ever more clear that he was not made for a kingly destiny, as he continued to create scandals through sexual exploits with chorus girls- including the unfortunate case of Lydia Miller, a performer who committed suicide by…drinking carbolic acid in 1891.

Between 1889 to 1891, at least four attempts had been made to legitimize the embarrassing royal by acquiring a wife among Albert Victor’s vast array of cousins with each attempt failing dismally. However, when his cousin Mary of Teck finally agreed to marry him in December 1891, he promptly fell ill, and by January 14, 1892 was declared dead of ‘pneumonia’.

Mary of Teck would go on to marry his surviving brother George V in 1910 becoming Queen of the United Kingdom, and Empress of India until 1936.

Mary of Teck with Prince Albert Victor and George V

Strangely only 20 days after the death of Albert Victor, his tutor and reputed lover James Kenneth Stephen was also dead. Apparently something scared Stephen so much that he refused to eat resulting in “death by self-induced starvation” at the age of 32 on February 3, 1892.

The ‘Royal Ripper’ Hypothesis

According to the myriad of popular legends that have incorporated the wayward prince into the narrative of Jack the Ripper, there are two scenarios that have become well known.

One narrative promotes the idea that the prince himself embarked on a murderous rampage killing prostitutes driven by a thirst for revenge caused by his having acquired a venereal disease from overuse of brothels.

Another involves him falling madly in love with either a prostitute or peasant girl living within the slums after which point he secretly marries and fathers a child with her. In this second scenario, it is not the prince, but rather an assortment of Masonic players, who hastily kill all witnesses to the heretical wedding.

These royal ripper theories have become a part of popular culture being infused into graphic novels, documentaries, books, and even a major Hollywood film starring Johnny Depp titled ‘From Hell’… but could it partake in some degree of truth, or is it simply a misdirection?

Just to be clear, both theories are full of holes and in this author’s opinion are untenable.

For one thing, it has been demonstrated that Prince Albert Victor was in Scotland, far removed from the scene of the crime in three out of five of the canonical murders, and the prince additionally lacked any of the requisite surgical training, or evident bloodlust to carry out the ritual killings.

And considering the fact that the five murdered prostitutes were more than a little burned out by the lifestyles of extreme poverty, alcoholism and years working in seedy brothels, the story of his falling in love, let alone his capacity of fathering a child with one of them is an unlikely one.

That said, as we have seen in our series thus far, the Royal family’s role within the Solomon Temple revival project is as indisputable as is the direct connection which the Temple revival project is to the Ripper Murders.

Within this context, the scandal-ridden short life and extremely quick death of the prince in the wake of the Ripper murders may not be entirely disconnected, even if his role may not have been as direct as popular narratives propose.

We know that Prince Albert Victor’s father Edward VII, was a Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of Great Britain and Wales and effective defacto monarch from 1861 until he was officially crowned upon the death of his long-senile mother Queen Victoria in 1901.

Like Queen Victoria, Edward VII (then still ‘Prince Edward Albert, Prince of Wales) was a devout British Israelite- believing that the British people are "genetically, racially, and linguistically the direct descendants" of the Ten Lost Tribes of ancient Israel.[2]

The Prince of Wales, like all high initiates of the Quatuor Coronati Lodge, and Templar-Rosicrucian traditions was also a firm believer in the apocryphal tale illustrated in recent years by the authors of Holy Blood Holy Grail, and fictionalized in The DaVinci Code, positing that Jesus lived out his days in Southern France with Mary Magdalene and that this ‘sacred divine’ blood of Jesus was passed down through the Merovingian Bloodlines and thence into the royal families of England after the middle ages.

It was upon this belief that King Henry VIII was likely persuaded to institute himself as the head of a new Church in 1534, and it was also upon this belief that the Prince of Wales felt compelled to locate and reconstruct Solomon’s Temple- voyaging to Egypt, Syria and Jerusalem in 1862 where he famously became the first English monarch since Richard the Lion Hearted to step foot in the Holy Land.

We also know that Edward VII was so obsessed with the fulfillment of Templar prophecy that he tattooed the symbol for the Templar-run Kingdom of Jerusalem onto his chest during his 1964 Jerusalem tour.

It was during this trip that the Grand Master of the United Lodge instigated the creation of the Palestinian Expedition Fund, soon to be led by Sir Charles Warren. The PEF was mandated to prepare the groundwork for restoring the Kingdom of Jerusalem (a Templar-Hospitaller dominated Christian kingdom controlling much of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount during the first five Crusades).

The PEF was also mandated to locate the exact location and prepare the groundwork for the reconstruction of the Temple while also purging the Holy Land of all non-Christians living there after a period of tribulation.

The Masonic Interpretation of Solomon’s Temple and Ritual Child Sacrifice

As outlined in part 15… In the esoteric traditions of Masonic lore, Solomon’s Temple is not the monotheistic temple of virtue portrayed in the Bible, but rather represents an occult symbol of the dozens of mystery cults sponsored by King Solomon (aka: Sol Amon).

Adherents of the United Grand Lodge also place a high value on such texts as the Gnostic Apocalypse of Adam written in the 2nd century and the occult early medieval Greek text known simply as ‘The Testament of Solomon’ (written sometime in the 13th century).

Within the later two gnostic texts which form the bedrock of the Rosicrucian belief structure that took control of world masonry with the formation of the United Grand Lodge as outlined in part 7, King Solomon is portrayed not as a mere human, but as a powerful necromancer who is gifted a magical ring by Archangel Michael featuring a pentagon symbolizing God and featuring power to command demons.

An artistic rendition of Solomon playing the Sorcerer’s Apprentice using a magical ring

Throughout this forged ‘Testament’, Solomon gains control of a host of demons including Beelzebub (aka: The Lord of The Flies) who serve as his architects in the construction of his Temple. By the end of the story (which is also featured in the Babylonian Talmud), Solomon is portrayed worshiping Molech (sometimes written as ‘Moloch’).

Molech, like the Indian Goddess Kali later, was known throughout the ancient world for his demands of the sacrificial blood of children and was referenced on several occasions in the Old Testament.

Other ancient deities which occultists believe to have been worshiped by a fallen Solomon include Baal, and Ashtoreth/Astarte.

In ancient society, the Phoenician/Canaanite deity Moloch was worshipped by sacrificing a first born child to a furnace built into a sculpture of the deity in metal. As the fires heated the metal, an infant would be placed within the embrace of the fiery statue as the infant slowly burned to death accompanied by repetitive drumming and chanting from the “congregations”.

In two books of the Old Testament: 2 Chronicles 28 and 2 Kings 16, the stories of King Manassah and King Ahaz are recounted, featuring both Kings sacrificing the royal blood of their first born children in occult rituals and it is possible that Prince Albert Victor’s early death in 1892 was a similar sacrifice of holy blood in the wake of the Ripper Ritual.

Why Oligarchists Hate the Jews