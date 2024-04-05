Recently, I had a chat with my friend and film-making colleague Jason Dahl about an upcoming movie which may or may not be included in the current ‘Hidden Hand Behind UFOs’ series.

During that chat, I revealed some very disturbing discoveries I made regarding a fellow you might have heard of named Nikola Tesla. However, it is only a four minute video, which means I didn’t prove anything, and as such I understandably received some angry words from Tesla fans about my harsh critique of the great wizard.

In the coming days, the new 12 part series ‘The Occult Tesla’ will begin to be released on this Substack which will provide a clear, concise exposition featuring a vast array of historical discoveries supporting the position I outlined in the above video. So keep your eyes and minds peeled.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress