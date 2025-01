In this long form episode of Quantum Nurses, I had the pleasure of Grace Asagra, Roy Coughlin, Uwe Alschner and Drago Bosnic to discuss my recent series of essays outlining the Fabian Society trap of the ‘Keynes vs Hayek’ debate which has contaminated the thinking of liberals and conservatives for the past 90 years and the suppressed traditions of Natural Law that have shaped world history.

