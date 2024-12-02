In this episode of Tish Talks, I was asked to explain the historic dynamics shaping Iran, the Trotskyist roots of Russia’s deep state, and the roots of the Ukraine war going back to the earliest days of Kieven Rus.

Amidst this interview, Tish and I had a surprising discussion of the appearance of pro-Nazi Russian oligarchs occured which involved a re-appreciation for Viking mercenaries that were used to break apart all attempts at inter-civilization cooperation over a millenium ago.

