Unravelling the Iran enigma and Deep Roots of Russian's war with Ukraine
An Episode of Tish Talk
In this episode of Tish Talks, I was asked to explain the historic dynamics shaping Iran, the Trotskyist roots of Russia’s deep state, and the roots of the Ukraine war going back to the earliest days of Kieven Rus.
Amidst this interview, Tish and I had a surprising discussion of the appearance of pro-Nazi Russian oligarchs occured which involved a re-appreciation for Viking mercenaries that were used to break apart all attempts at inter-civilization cooperation over a millenium ago.
From Dr. Strangelove, directed by Stanley Kubrick:
Russian Ambassador: I've done as you asked. Be careful Mr. President. I think he's drunk.
Prsident Muffley:
Hello? Hello, Dimitri? Listen, I can't hear too well, do you suppose you could turn the music down just a little? Oh, that's much better. Yes. Fine, I can hear you now, Dimitri. Clear and plain and coming through fine. I'm coming through fine too, eh? Good, then. Well then as you say we're both coming through fine. Good. Well it's good that you're fine and I'm fine. I agree with you. It's great to be fine. laughs Now then Dimitri. You know how we've always talked about the possibility of something going wrong with the bomb. The bomb, Dimitri. The hydrogen bomb. Well now what happened is, one of our base commanders, he had a sort of, well he went a little funny in the head. You know. Just a little... funny. And uh, he went and did a silly thing. Well, I'll tell you what he did, he ordered his planes... to attack your country. Well let me finish, Dimitri. Let me finish, Dimitri. Well, listen, how do you think I feel about it? Can you imagine how I feel about it, Dimitri? Why do you think I'm calling you? Just to say hello? Of course I like to speak to you. Of course I like to say hello. Not now, but any time, Dimitri. I'm just calling up to tell you something terrible has happened. It's a friendly call. Of course it's a friendly call. Listen, if it wasn't friendly, ... you probably wouldn't have even got it. They will not reach their targets for at least another hour.