Recently, I was asked why I tend to defend institutional religious organization instead of recognizing such things as inherently corrupt monstrosities that should be done away with in order for everyone to become free and spiritual at their personal leisure.

Jesus didn’t advocate institution churches, so why should they exist at all? So much evil has been made possible by organized religion (religious wars, crusades, inquisitions, etc) that shouldn’t the institution itself be held to blame for this evil?

It's such an important question that I decided to make it a very brief public post.

To put it as simply and objectively as possible, religious institutions have emerged within the context of a very real battle against a powerful globally extended priesthood of mystery cults controlling private banking and military power, which means structure is needed to do battle in the real world against this, and the form it took is the highly flawed set of compromises that came out of the Council of Nicea and the formal aspect of the Church in the early 4th century.

Before Christianity, the previous most dominant monotheistic religion was Judaism, and even though it too was extremely corrupt by the time Jesus entered the stage of history, it was born within the specific context of a major battle against pagan mystery cults controlling world civilization.

As I documented in my previous post, within the books of the Old Testament, there are some of the earliest and strongest condemnations of child sacrifice to pagan deities like Moloch and Baal in recorded history.

Approach it from the standpoint of the battle against the pagan mystery cults that required human sacrifice as a normalized behavioral custom across the ancient world, as well as a denial of any moral imperatives or unity to a creator, then you can find alot of points of importance within the Old Testament, and why the oligarchy has despised the Jews as well as the Christians for a very very long time

That's a fact.

As much as people may want to just be good and spiritual nice folk living and loving and being left alone, the fact is that the oligarchy needs to kill most people most of the time while keeping the survivors trapped in perpetual scarcity, hedonistic revelry at night to distract from the normalized pain of existence and war.

So if you want to actually fight that, then you need to organize structures that will function as instruments of defense and offence in battle.

That also forms the basis of the modern sovereign nation state as well in more recent history, and although anarchists and libertarians may violently disagree with me, I don't think our capacity to combat the oligarchy's feudal agenda will be increased by abolishing sovereign nation states any more than I believe it will be increased by abolishing institutional religion.

I mean, sure we can all just try to disengage from the system and create micro parallel barter economies.. but if you think that the organized military and technical power (including the control of space based satellite systems requisite for all internet and telecommunication), water, and electricity infrastructure can be resisted by simply creating micro-economies, then I really believe you’re living in a dangerous fantasy.

And I think the oligarchy is laughing at you.

In my assessment, ANY organized institution carries with it power for good or evil and it is thus incumbent on each generation to fight to represent the best culture possible as individuals and as leaders in order to keep institutions from becoming used by the oligarchy against the people.