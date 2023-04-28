What’s the Problem with RFK JR’s Green Energy Paradigm? [Canadian Patriot Interviews Fox Green]
Robert Kennedy Jr aspires to revive the spirit of his martyred uncle, father and Franklin Roosevelt, all of whom represented a powerful anti-imperial tradition within a Democratic Party which has lost its soul over recent decades.
However, would his uncle, father or Franklin Roosevelt approve of RFK Jr’s support of green energy, IPCC-climatism or international Green New Deals which would force a drastic reduction in population levels and living standards globally? What about Kennedy Jr’s committment to de-nuclearize or his leading role in shutting down the Indian Point reactor in New York State last year sending energy bills, insecurity and ironically coal plant usage skyrocketing?
In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I speak with Space Commune Podcast host, author and editor Fox Green about his new essay RFK, Jr.’s Destructive Environmental Record
It's truly Astonishing how Someone/Anyone/RFK JR Be so wide awake on The Vaccine Tyranny BUT As Dumb as they come to Climate Issues!! ( & let's not confuse Deliberate pollution with the Climate Emergency Fraud )
As your guest says in the essay, we should take RFK's candidacy seriously. He is in about the same position that Trump was in, 18 months before the 2016 election. By God's grace, we will have another marginally free election and he has a chance as a candidate. With that said . . .
Kennedy is driven by an opposition to the Deep State, both the military/industrial arm (which killed his uncle and then had to kill his father) and the corporate/regulatory arms. He is also driven by a profound sense of justice and defense of the defenseless (in particular, the environment and children).
All of this is expounded upon in this interview, https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/robert-f-kennedy-jr-interview-david-samuels
Those are not Malthusian positions. I think that he aligns with your viewpoints on the ability of human creativity to build new ways to meet the needs of humanity and to do it sustainably.
Kennedy is not kidding when he says (as quoted by your guest in his essay), "I do, however, believe that corporations which deliberately, purposefully, maliciously and systematically sponsor climate lies should be given the death penalty. This can be accomplished through an existing legal proceeding known as 'charter revocation.' State Attorneys General can invoke this remedy whenever corporations put their profit-making before the 'public welfare.' ”
So the question will become: what are those climate lies.
At this point, the science is leaning away from the fossil fuel companies sponsoring climate lies and the companies promoting ESG as sponsoring climate lies.
And it may not be as far of a mental reach for Kennedy to get there. He went from pursuing companies that were knowingly dumping toxins into the environment (Riverkeepers and NRDC) to pursuing companies that were knowingly dumping toxins into their products (pharmaceutical companies and their vaccines).
He went from everyone's hero as an environmentalist to everyone's villain as an anti-vaxxer. And as an anti-vaxxer, he has the same enemies as an anti-ESG person.
Your guest's thousand dollar electric bills are a step in that direction. Rolling blackouts due to renewables are a step in that direction. I trust that he has enough of a love of the truth that, at some point, he will value an intact electric grid over climate change claims that have not proven true.
Kennedy has a pretty decent mind for reasoning and following the evidence. He may be uniquely well positioned to keep the lights on, and dig us out of the ESG morass. Especially with his fondness for, and fearlessness in, going after corporate bad guys. We'll see.