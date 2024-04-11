In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I review the deeper Rhodes Scholar roots of NATO with a look to current global events. We did a pretty fair job tying together a variety of themes ranging from King Edward VII’s role in setting the stage for Sykes Picot pre-WWI, to Edward VII’s direct role in orchestrating World War 1 itself an the role of the Cecil-Russell family in bringing an array of think tanks online centering around the Rhodes Trust network, and Fabian Society which worked closely together to establish the League of Nations.

When that fascist world-government plan failed, we discuss how this same network murdered a number of heroic political figures during the 1920s in order to make a second and then 3rd and then fourth attempt at establishing an Anglo-American New World Order culminating in the rise of NATO.

How the multipolar alliance is combating this moral virus today is also discussed at some length.

