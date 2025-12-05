An Introduction to Occult Geopolitics (a live presentation to a Townhall event in Calgary)

In this first of two presentations delivered to a live audience in Calgary Alberta earlier this summer, I introduced the occult underpinnings shaping major events of world history, from the Crusades, the rise of Chivalric orders as esoteric Mithraic cults, to the major religious wars of Europe’s past before, during and after the golden renaissance. Why are Gog and Magog featured as ‘guardians’ of the City of London? What is the significance of the 1666 burning of ‘the City’ and the broader alchemical chaotic purgative arson of society in order to remould anew society?

In order to answer these questions, I outline the roots of the Rosicrucians as a re-branded occult Templar order (serving as a dark mirror to their Jesuit counterparts), the formulas of left hand vs right hand political alchemy, the dark origins of the Thirty Years War, and the parallels to today’s occult military intelligence operations influencing many right and left leaning circles is explored in some detail.



This lecture is followed by a presentation by Cynthia Chung on the ugly truth behind the French Revolution, the occult mafia brotherhood, freemasonry, Giuseppe Mazzini’s Carbonari, Young America movement, Albert Pike and the rise of the European Union as an occult operation.



If you would like to watch this lecture on Youtube click here, or Rumble click here or Spotify Click here

…

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Matt is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media where this article was first posted and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).