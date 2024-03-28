Breaking History Ep. 38: Understanding Turkey's Ottoman Revivalism and Operation Gladio part 1 (Special Guest: Col. Taner Watkins)
In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I had the pleasure to speak with special guest Colonel Towner Watkins on the topic of Turkey, with a look to ancient history, the rise and fall of the Ottoman Empire, and the armadas of Nazi stay behinds who played driving roles in manipulating both Turkey, and the broader Middle East (and world) over the past 80 years.
Excellent and timely presentation. Would appreciate a deeper dive into the occult roots of “Synarchism”, which to my knowledge was identfied by US Army Intelligence in WWII as the control network behind both the Communist and Nazi regimes and ideology. Anton Chaitkin presented an EIR article, on “Synarchy Against America”, on Sept 2, 2003, and “Occult Network” provides evidence of Synarchy being traced to French occult networks in the 18th Century. The formulation of Operation Gladio appears to have manifest from Synarchism. https://occult-world.com/synarchy/%0A%0A https://larouchepub.com/other/2003/3034synarch_v_amer.html
Fascinating episode. Trying to find out what the link is with the executive producers of Get Smart... nothing really popping out. Anyone pick up on anything?