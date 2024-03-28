In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I had the pleasure to speak with special guest Colonel Towner Watkins on the topic of Turkey, with a look to ancient history, the rise and fall of the Ottoman Empire, and the armadas of Nazi stay behinds who played driving roles in manipulating both Turkey, and the broader Middle East (and world) over the past 80 years.

