Cornerstone Roundtable: Tom Luongo, Alex Krainer and Matt Ehret (Is China our Enemy?)

In this Roundtable hosted by Shaun Newman, Tom Luongo, Alex Krainer and Matt Ehret discuss the causes for the existential crisis striking western civilization and address the question: Is Trump a genius, a patriotic doofus, captured by transhumanists or a participant in something evil? We also address the question Is China our enemy or is it something else?

You can watch the video version of this conference here:

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos.

