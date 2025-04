In this sixth lecture of a new course on Open vs Closed Systems for Russia's Nasha Zavtra publishing and the Academy for International Cooperation, I introduce the figure of Vladimir Vernadsky (founder of Biogeochemistry and father of Russian nuclear science) as a leading champion of open system thinking, and renaissance science.

Lecture 6