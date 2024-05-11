1× 0:00 -27:40

In the following essay, we will come to meet a particularly odd fellow who held the title of ‘Tesla’s mentor and lifelong friend’ named Sir William Crookes. Fasten your seatbelts, because this one is going to be an extremely wild rollercoaster.

Introducing Sir Crookes

William Crookes was born to a wealthy tailor in 1832 and found himself the recipient of a large inheritance at an early age.

He became famous for an 1862 discovery of the element Thalium (which was disputed since a French scientist named Claude Auguste Lamy had discovered the same element earlier that year suggesting possible plagiarism). However his talent was noticed and his rise to fame was assisted by the British Royal Society who made Crooke a fellow and awarded him gold medals at the International Exhibition of London in 1862. This new prestige solidified his reputation as the discoverer of Thalium as Lamy’s claims were drowned out and forgotten.

By 1869, Crookes developed a slightly better version of a cathode tube (a vacuum tube featuring a noble gas lit up by a current of electricity) resulting in fluorescent glowing light that was to assist in many useful discoveries into the much wider spectrum of reality than visible light permitted the mind to access.

Using a cathode ray, x rays would be discovered by the great German scientist William Roentgen in 1895 (although Nikola Tesla would loudly proclaim himself to have been the original discoverer in later years).[1]

Early developments in directed electron beams that could feasibly be turned into weapons emerged from experiments with the Crookes tube and inspired the British Empire’s obsession (and Tesla’s obsession) to create viable beam weapons.

Like all leading figures of the British Royal society, Crookes was also an occultist and initiate of ‘the Invisible College’.

By 1890, Crookes had been initiated into the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, became a leading Theosophist, joined Thomas Huxley at the secretive Ghost Club (which he led as president) and by the late 1890s, rose to the presidency of the British Society for Psychical Research.

The official website of the Ghost Club states: “Whilst the Society for Psychical Research (SPR) was a body devoted to scientific study the Club remained a selective and secretive organisation of convinced believers for whom psychic phenomena were an established fact… Membership was small - 82 members over 54 years - but during this period the Club attracted some of the most original - and controversial minds in psychical research, serving almost as a place of refuge for those who were unable to pursue activities elsewhere.”

The Controlling Hand Behind Britain’s Occult Revival

The Order of the Golden Dawn had been officially created in 1886 by a leading Theosophist named William Wynn Westcott, a London coroner, theosophist and Rosicrucian freemason closely affiliated with the Quator Coronati Lodge and its leaders Charles Warren and Sir Walter Besant (the brother-in-law of Theosophist leader Annie Besant).

The Quator Coronati Lodge was directly overseen by World War 1 grand architect King Edward VII and the United Grand Lodge of England whose grandmaster (the Duke of Kent) were promoters of a gnostic doctrine that presumed Jesus’ children (the product of an apocryphal relationship with Mary Magdalene) to have seeded the royal bloodlines of Europe via the Merovingian dynasty [2].

This mythology was at the heart of all gnostic orders across the last two thousand years, from the Templars, Cathar Knights, Knights Hospitaller, Knights of the Garter, Knights of the Holy Sepulcre, Knights of Malta, Teutonic knights, Jesuits, and of course, the Anglican esoteric elite.

One of the mandates of the Quator Coronati lodge was the discovery of the site of Solomon’s Temple in the Holy Land and the preparation for a new artificial Zionist nation as a lynch pin within global geopolitical controls (this story was told in greater detail in my recently published essay ‘Sir Henry Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon’.)

It is interesting to note, that working as London Coroner during the Jack the Ripper murders of 1888, Westcott was suspected by some investigators of working with General Charles Warren in both carrying out and covering up the murders (which appear to have been connected to Prince Albert Victor (son of King Edward VII) who secretly fathered a child with a London prostitute.)[3]

Thus it must be recognized that the Quator Coronati Lodge, the Rosicrucian Hermetic Orders, the X Club (see part 9), the Theosophists and the Society for Psychical Research (SPR) had all been created within the same time period, to perform different aspects of one singular objective: Establish mysticism as the basis of a new global religion, while placing science in service of occultism.

The original group that established the Society for Psychical Research in England was centered around the figure of a leading Cambridge Apostle named Sir Henry Sidgwick, professor of moral philosophy at Cambridge and close collaborator of Sir William Crookes, where the duo spent a decade carrying out scientific experiments on ghosts and mediums.

Caption: Sir Crookes and Sir Sidgwick

Sidgwick was also a close confidante of Thomas Huxley, and the mentor of Lord Arthur Balfour who would become the third president in the SPR (and also leading strategist of the British Empire overseeing the creation of a Zionist state in the Middle East and the formulation of Sykes-Picot). Sidgwick’s disciple would work closely with both the Fabian Society and Cecil Rhodes Round Table organization led by Lord Alfred Milner, where the duo were joined by Leo Amery and Walter Rothschild in drafting the Balfour declaration

Sidgwick was also closely associated with his fellow Cambridge Apostle Alfred North Whitehead and the duo both trained and initiated a young Lord Bertrand Russell into the Apostles in the 1870s.

Whitehead and Russell attempt to Revive Newton

Alfred North Whitehead (1861–1947) and his student Bertrand Russell (1872–1970) spent over a decade attempting to revive Newton’s recently debunked ‘Principia Mathematica’ which recent discoveries by Max Planck, Marie Curie, Bernard Riemann, Eugenio Beltrami, Albert Einstein, Vladimir Vernadsky and Dimitry Mendeleyev had demonstrated to be rooted in linear fallacies.

The Cambridge duo achieved their goal by publishing their three volume opus called ‘The Principia Mathematica’ (in honor of Newton) between 1910-1913 which attempted to reduce the entire universe, including new discoveries of general relativity, atomic physics, thermodynamics, and even biology into a limited set of unquestionable axioms, and accessible only through linear deductive/inductive logical extrapolations.

In other words, a cage where creative change, or non-linear discoveries of principles were completely banned.

When that project failed to have the effect of locking science into a cage (culminating in the brilliant 1931 Godel demonstration) Russell’s students continued to use the Principia’s template to shape, develop and deploy the ‘science of control’ dubbed cybernetics after WW2.

Meanwhile, Alfred North Whitehead devoted his remaining years to perverting the ideas of Newton’s enemy Gottfried Leibniz in the form of his Pan psychism and a morality-free ‘Process Philosophy’.

Mending Cracks in the New Age Machine

As already mentioned above, the Society for Psychical Research was heavily influenced by the United Grand Lodge of England and its first “research” lodge created in 1884 dubbed ‘The Quator Coronati Lodge’.

Historian Scott Thompson wrote of this strange influence saying:

“The [Quator Coronati] lodge also took leadership of the Theosophical Society away from Madame Blavatsky. This was done in collaboration with members of the Cambridge Apostles Group, including most notably Arthur J. Balfour and Henry Sidgwick, both members of the Society for Psychical Research…. They gave the Theosophy Society to Annie Besant, whose brother-in-law Walter Besant, was one of the founding brethren. Later the Quator Coronati used Theosophist circles to form the Order of the Golden Dawn, which in turn became the basis of the Thule Society, which launched Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party and provided the esoteric beliefs of its’ SS cult.”

[Note: The connection between Theosophist/Rosicrucian occultists and the rise of the Nazi party referenced by Thompson was dealt with in part 2 of this series]

The takeover of the Theosophists outlined by Thompson above references the role played by Sir Sidgwick, Sir Oliver Lodge and Sir Crookes in 1884 which involved an investigative committee run by the British Society for Psychical Research, mandated to prove or disprove the claims of supernatural communication with ‘hidden masters’ called 'Mahatmas’ via telepathy and letters appearing out of thin air to the Russian occultist Madame Helena Blavatsky (illustrated below with the fictional cast of ascended masters she created out of thin air).

Resolving a Paradox

Here an inquisitive mind might be perplexed and ask: ‘WHY would one powerful agency of the British Empire’s spiritualist revival be attacking the leader of another agency of the British Empire’s spiritualist revival?’

The paradox can only be understood, by recognizing that this SPR committee was NOT put together to expose the lies of Blavatsky, but only to perform damage control.

The damage in question was caused by two figures named Alex and Emma Coulomb (Alexis possibly being the grandson of the great french scientist Charles Coulomb) who had successfully infiltrated Blavatsky’s theosophist headquarters in Adyar, India where the husband-wife team acquired evidence of her many hoaxes.

Once the Coulombs had made the evidence public (outlined at length in Emma Coulomb’s 1885 published testimony), the new Theosophist movement was nearly destroyed in the cradle. It was this crisis which only THEN provoked the empire to take control of the narrative by launching its own ‘official’ inquiry under the rubric of ‘The Society for Psychical Research’s Hodgson Committee’ overseen by an Australian subject named Richard Hodgson.

Sir Henry Sidgwick directly appointed Hodgson to the position of chief investigator, sat on the Hodgson London Committee and directly funded the famous Hodgson trip to India which dealt with Blavatsky’s fraud. The Coulomb evidence forced Hodgson’s team to publicly acknowledge that the old Russian gnostic was found to be writing letters to herself which she claimed would “appear” out of thin air as messages from her magical mahatma superior beings.

With the exposure of Blavatsky’s fraud, the stage was set for a more responsible agent to take control of the group, namely Annie Besant, whose brother-in-law, and direct supporter for years was none other than… Sir Walter Besant, founding member, and treasurer of the Quator Coronati Lodge.

Representing true ‘gang-coutergang’ techniques, Annie Besant soon took control of the Indian Congress Party (itself having been created by a Theosophist imperialist named Allan Octavian Hume in 1885 in order “to prevent a planned rational revolt against British rule”). In 1917, Besant even became the National Congress Party’s president and official representative of India’s freedom movement!

In this position, Besant devoted herself to infusing a perverse form of Indian mysticism into the west while encouraging Aryan mystical concepts into the elite class of India (including Mohandas Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru)… resulting in an undermining of viable Indian independence movements against British rule.

Caption: Gandhi walking with Theosophy leader Annie Besant

It is interesting to note that Richard Hodgson was himself a life-long imperialist and devotee of spirit medium communication. Throughout his inquiry, Hodgson appears to have consciously made systemic errors throughout his investigation, ignoring scientific protocols continuously and direct evidence presented by the Coulombs of the techniques used by Blavatsky. Such systemic incompetence delivered a gift to 130 years of Theosophist apologists wishing to defend Blavatsky while portraying the Coulombs as petty money grubbing villains.

Annie Besant was herself a leading eugenicist who also served as a leading member of the newly formed Fabian Society (established in 1884) alongside H.G. Wells, Sir Oliver Lodge, Frank Podmore and Arthur Balfour (Lodge, Podmore and Balfour were all leading figures of the Society for Psychical Research).

As Anton Chaitkin demonstrates in his 1984 masterpiece Treason in America, The American Society for Psychical Research (founded and led by William James- founder of American psychology), served as the nexus of the central occult command structure penetrating the US government after the assassination of President James Garfield in 1881.

By 1913, Sir William Crooke became the most powerful scientist of the British Empire when he was elected president of the British Royal Society itself managing the Invisible College in the lead up to the first world war. In this position, he lost no time promoting the Russell-Whitehead Principia Mathematica hoax as the total vindication of Isaac Newton.

As we discovered in parts 1-3 of this series, the Newtonian restoration led by the Cambridge Apostles would be a cause which impassioned Tesla throughout his life.

The Mentor of Nikola Tesla

In Franklin Clarke’s Windmills of Light[4], Sir William Crookes’ intimate relationship with Tesla was outlined in great detail. Describing their 1892 meeting in London where Tesla was invited to speak to the British Society of Electrical Engineers, Clarke writes:

“Sir William Crookes was especially intrigued with Tesla’s work on several counts. Tesla had managed the generation of new light forms. These longer light rays were invisible, penetrating and decidedly astral. As Sir William was desperately interested in viewing the world of spectres and ghosts he communicated with Tesla directly and privately. The awestruck Tesla reverently responded, finding himself a mentor and friend for life.”

Tesla had hailed Sir Crookes as the designer “of the most beautiful invention ever created” and the duo worked on new experiments using Crookes’ radiometer which Tesla believed to be a tool for investigating the pressure of light.[5]

Tesla biographer Gerry Vassilatos writes that: “Crookes always deferred to Tesla, whom he admired and loved as a younger protégé. Tesla revered the aged Crookes, upon whose confidence he came to rely during more difficult years.”

Although Crookes was hailed as a scientist, his principal identity was a propagandist for the occult and he used his influence and inventions to promote his religion of paranormal, spirit chasing, channeling, levitation and telepathy.

Crookes’ concept of the “luminiferous ether” was very different from the notion that most scientists were investigating (ie: the subtle pervasive medium which must exist in order for light to travel through space).

In Crookes’ mind, this ether was entirely based upon the concepts of the Vril developed earlier by his fellow Rosicrucian compatriot Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton (see part 8 of this series).

Vassilatos writes of this new discovery of radiant energy made by Crookes and Tesla in the 1880s, saying: “Sir William Crookes completely grasped the significance of Tesla’s entire demonstration and realized the closing formal announcement of the new electric force. Crookes could not contain the thrilling implications. He was also sure that the new force would completely revolutionize the scientific world. Crookes upheld Tesla thereafter as the true discoverer of an unrecognized electrical force. Tesla continued correspondence with his mentor after his departure from England. He had hoped that his dramatic announcement and demonstration would produce a new regime of electrical engineering.”

Vassilatos further described the 1893 Royal Society demonstrations of radiant effects caused by electrostatic motors made by Tesla saying:

“Tesla modeled the motor after the Crookes radiometer, stating this fact publicly for the benefit of his revered mentor. Tesla finally stated the vast implications of the discovery. He pointed their minds toward the establishment of true power transmission. He prophetically announced the new civilization which would emerge from these first devices and systems. The world would be completely revolutionized by this new principle. Tesla described beam-transmission of electrical energy, and the possibility of harnessing the radiant energies of space itself.”

One must wonder, if this “new civilization” which would emerge from his “new principle” was the utopian wonderland which his followers proclaim or whether it was something more closely related to the occult hell-scape imagined by Sir Bulwer-Lytton’s transhuman Vril-ya or Sir William Crookes’ hermetic astral brotherhood?

Science at the service of Magic

Electrified gases illuminated in dark rooms by Cathode Ray tubes are not only useful for pioneering scientific research, but as Crookes discovered, served the role of creating ambiance to the magic trick of ghostly appearances in darkened rooms.

The use of x rays was also extremely useful in creating ghostly images of bones that fooled a naïve population to believe that skeletal ghosts could appear from the astral plane and be photographed by adepts. In fact, double exposure photography and x rays became an entire industry during this frenzied period of paranormal occultism.

Crookes (a former editor of a photography journal, and thus specialist in creating double/triple exposure ‘ghost images’), went so far as to refer to his Cathode Ray tubes as “astral detectors” where spirit beings in the supposed astral plane lived and moved, interfacing telepathically with “gifted” mediums.

By the 1870s, Sir Crookes became a leading popularizer of the Fox Sisters (three sisters whose ‘ghost rapings’ were popularized by American media mogul Horace Greeley and whose fame drove the explosion of spiritualism across the English-speaking world). Sir Crookes used his reputation as a scientist to validate the claims of the Fox Sisters’ ghost rapings, telepathy and dematerialization of every day objects into and out of the astral plane. According to Henry Steele Olcott, witnessing the Fox sisters perform their magic inspired him to embrace spiritualism and led directly into his decision to found a new movement dubbed ‘Theosophy’ with Madame Blavatsky.

In a famous case outlined by ‘Séance Science’, we find the following description of Crookes’ “scientific” investigations of the Kate Fox:

“Sir William Crookes met Kate Fox and tested her as well. He reported that Miss Fox had only to “place her hand on any substance for loud thuds to be heard in it, like a triple pulsation, sometimes loud enough to be heard several rooms off. Crookes also cites, under “Miscellaneous Occurrences of a Complex Character,” an incident where Miss Fox was responsible for the dematerialization of a small hand-bell belonging to Crookes that he had left in his library. The bell re-materialized in the dining room where Kate was giving a séance. The door between the two rooms was locked and, in addition, the library was brightly lit and was occupied the whole time by Crookes’s two sons.”

Between 1870-1874, Sir Crookes conducted what he wished to be the final authoritative scientific investigation into the most famous psychics of the day, namely: The Fox sisters, American psychic Annie Eva Fay, a 15 year old psychic named Florence Cook and a famous British medium named Daniel Dunglas Home.

Daniel Dunglas Home (1833-1886) was a Scottish noble who became a world famous channeler and British intelligence asset penetrating the courts of Europe with his charms and delivering seances to the Czar of Russia, France’s Napolean III and Queen Sophia of the Netherlands. He was also affiliated with Helena Blavatsky as early as 1858 and was a founding member of the Society for Psychical Research in 1883 (which Sir Crookes would go onto lead as President).

When Daniel Dunglas Home was chased out of Russia after having been exposed as a fraudster in 1871, his reputation took a major hit around the world.

However, he was soon saved by Sir Crookes, who delivered a famous ‘scientific report’ on Home’s levitation powers writing in 1874: “We all saw him rise from the ground slowly to a height of about six inches, remain there for about ten seconds, and then slowly descend."[6]

Despite giving his resounding support for their claims, Kate Fox later admitted to having defrauded the world with her ghost rappings (made using a highly developed snapping of her toe muscles for four decades). In this admission, Kate joined Crooke’s other favorite psychic medium Anne Eve Fay (a direct disciple of Madame Blavatsky) who also admitted to her fraud after being exposed in 1875 revealing how she tricked Crookes and the world.

Meanwhile, Crooke’s sexual relations with the young Cook were well known as the teenage medium lived with the elder Rosicrucian scientist for several years, and while Cook never admitted to fraud, her trick of disappearing into a box during seances only to have a ghost (named ‘Kate King’ in her case) appear to touch, fondle and chat with the participants of the seance was replicated by other mediums around the world for years, and were consistently debunked.

The revelations that these spirit mediums were fraudsters did not deter Tesla’s mentor and lifelong friend, who continued to promote occultism around the world until the day he died in 1919.

During this time, Crookes worked most closely with the two most dominant members of the Society for Psychical Research: Sir Oliver Lodge (Fabian Society member and SPR president 1901-1903) and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The year Crookes died, and the year German occultists associated with Tesla were already setting the stage for World War 2, Sirs Doyle and Lodge would find themselves leading a global battle against the figure of American stage magician, intelligence agent and patriot… Harry Houdini.

This story will be told in part 11 of The Occult Tesla: Harry Houdini vs the Society for Psychical Research

Footnotes

[1] When asked to provide evidence that he had discovered X Rays prior to Roentgen, like Newton earlier (who’s dog burned down his lab), Tesla responded to journalists by explaining that this was impossible since his New York lab had conveniently burned down in 1895 destroying all the evidence.

[2] The Merovingians (in power from 481-751 AD) were known as ‘the sorcerer kings’ long after King Clovis I’s conversion to Christianity the late 5th century. When the western Roman empire collapsed, it was the Merovingian Franks who were the first to re-establish new reconstructed Roman empire which came undone with the success of Charlemagne’s father Pepin overthrew the sorcerer kings in 751 AD. This coup established the basis for the later Carolingian renaissance led by Pepin’s son which saw the blossoming of Augustinian reforms in education, anti-corruption reforms in government, renaissance architecture, national economic programs geared towards infrastructure and schooling and diplomatic reforms geared towards peaceful relations with Muslim, Jewish, Byzantine and even Chinese neighbors. Ironically, this theme was developed in the 1982 pseudo scientific book ‘‘Holy Blood Holy Grail’, co-written by Michael Baignant, himself a member of the Quator Coronnati Lodge.

[3] In 1886, Sir Charles Warren was appointed the chief commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, where he was assigned to protect the Prince of Whales’ ritualistic murder of prostitutes across London in a famous unsolved case called “Jack the Ripper.” Warren worked with Plymouth Brethren member Sir Robert Anderson, head of Scotland Yard, to sabotage the investigation into the masonic ritual murder of prostitutes across London. These murders most likely occurred at the hand of Prince Albert Edward’s eldest son Prince Albert Victor. The 2001 Hollywood film From Hell, starring Johny Depp, was but one of many films banalizing this grotesque chapter of history in the form of popular entertainment.

[4] This article was sourced from the Journal of Borderlands Research VOL LII, Number 1, First Quarter 1996

[5] Wikipedia describes the Radiometer in the following terms: “The Crookes radiometer (also known as a light mill) consists of an airtight glass bulb containing a partial vacuum, with a set of vanes which are mounted on a spindle inside. The vanes rotate when exposed to light, with faster rotation for more intense light, providing a quantitative measurement of electromagnetic radiation intensity.”

[6] William Crookes quoted in Frank Podmore. (1902). Mediums of the 19th Century. Kessinger Publishing. p. 254. ISBN 978-0766131842

