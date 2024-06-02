Part 1: Newton, Rosicrucianism and the Imperial Control of Science

In our last episode, the figure of Harry Houdini was introduced as a true scientist, patriot, inventor and artist who gave his life to undermining the invocation of a new gnostic world religion led by an esoteric priesthood centered in London’s Theosophical society and Society for Psychical Research.

At the heart of this new world religion was the Rosicrucian emergence of a new Invisible College of occult science that would center around a cardboard cutout known as Nikola Tesla… many of whose inventions were either stolen by real scientists or simply concocted as fairy tales sold like magic tricks to a credulous population (such as the Telautomata- which Tesla exclaimed to have controlled with his mind powers… rather than an assistant hidden behind a curtain holding a remote control).

Kristian Birkeland and the Electric Universe

To get a sample of the mind of a truly great scientist and pioneer of the living electrical character of reality, it were useful to review the life of the great Norwegian scientist Kristian Birkeland (1867-1917) whose inventions transformed the world in ways that have not fully been felt even now a century after his death.

In 1895 Birkeland discovered that magnetic fields deflect the flow of cathode rays opening the door to modern quantum physics.

Birkeland’s pioneering work using electric arcs to extract nitrogen from the air for fertilizers revolutionized world agriculture and gave rise to the later discoveries of Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch.

Up until that dense period of discoveries, the Malthusian high priests of the world were celebrating their forecasts of unavoidable scarcity and overpopulation caused by the mathematical formula driven by agriculture’s arithmetic growth and the geometric growth of human population levels.

Luckily with the Birkeland-Haber-Bosch revolution in chemical fertilizers, all of the “scientific” arguments justifying enforced population control (via eugenics, controlled famines etc) came undone.

Birkeland’s discoveries launched the creation of Norsk Hydro and his research of electrically charged plasmas (aka: the fourth state of matter) providing the basis of explaining how filamentary electrical currents united the sun to the planets of the solar system (creating the foundations for the electric universe), and also revealing the true causes of the aurora borealis.

In opposition to the Newtonian ideologues of London’s Royal Society, Birkeland’s insightfully recognized that “space” itself was both not empty but saturated like an ocean of cosmic electrons and ions. He wrote in 1913: “It seems to be a natural consequence of our points of view to assume that the whole of space is filled with electrons and flying electric ions of all kinds.”

Birkeland’s work directly fed into some of the most important experimental breakthroughs on astro-climatology and especially nuclear fusion as evidenced by the revolutionary breakthroughs now being made by scientists working at the Saffire Project. [1]

Birkeland vs Society for Psychical Research

Birkeland was also a member of the Norwegian Society for Psychical Research which had penetrated Norway’s elite and included Prime Minister Gunnar Knudsen among its devoted members who sought council (and policy proposals) from spirit mediums and astrologers.

However, instead of chasing ghosts, the great scientist made a reputation (and enemies from across the British Empire) in debunking fraudulent channelers such as famous ‘Spirit Trumpet’ Etta Wriedt from Detroit.

Etta Wriedt was a member of the gnostic Order of the Eastern Star, and London Society for Psychical Research. She had become an international sensation in the late 1880s and toured England several times where she received glowing endorsement from leading scientists at the British Society for Psychical Research such as Sir William Crookes, Conan Doyle and Oliver Lodge.

One of her loudest supporters was Pall Mall Gazette editor W.T. Stead whose glowing reviews propelled her to world fame.

In her spirit channeling acts (which also involved apparitions, orb levitation, inducing odors, automatic writing, and ouija readings), Wriedt pretended to channel the spirit of the ancient greek philosopher Hypatia and a dead scottish guy named John Sharp using a rigged trumpet in a darkened room. Using ventriloquism, some electricity and chemistry she also made it appear as though objects in the darkened room were speaking to her gullible targets.

Birkeland made headlines exposing how Wriedt’s ‘spirit blows’ were the effect of small explosions produced by potassium and water.

British priest Joseph McCabe documented Birkeland’s famous expose of Wriedt during a seance:

“[Birkeland] jumped up, switched on the electric light, and, before the Spiritualists could interfere, had snatched the two trumpets from the floor... So the curtain fell on one more glorious act in the Spiritualist drama. Mrs. Wriedt had put in the trumpet particles of metallic potassium which, meeting the moisture she had also thoughtfully provided, explained the "psychic movements." Close examination disclosed that on other occasions she had used Lycopodium seeds to produce the same effect.” [2]

After exposing Wriedt, Birkeland stated: “I'm supposedly against all witch burnings, but a teeny weeny one in honour of Mrs Wriedt would not have been in the way.”

Strangely, Birkeland believed himself to be the target of a conspiracy and was labelled as a paranoid schizophrenic who committed suicide in a hotel in Tokyo.

Like Houdini’s strange death in 1926 (and even Kurt Godel’s strange death in 1978), the official narrative leaves any truth-seeking mind wanting, and many questions remain to be answered.

Footnote

[1] Plasma Universe describes the vast scientific contributions of Birkeland in the following terms: “Birkeland also had astrophysical research published on cathode rays, the Zodiacal lights, comets, the Sun and sunspots, the origin of planets and their satellites,the Earth’s magnetism. Some of Birkeland’s other contributions to science included: Derived the general expression for the Poynting vector • Gave the first general solution to Maxwell’s equations • Pioneered the field of charged-particle beams • Utilized the concept of “longitudinal mass” • Constructed the first foil diodes • Pioneered the field of visible-light photography of electrical discharges • Advocated charged-particle propulsion engines for space travel • Created Norsk Hydro’s nitrogen-fertilizer industry (the Birkeland-Eyde method for production of potassium nitrate) • Invented an electromagnetic rail gun capable of firing a 10-kg projectile • Established Birkeland’s Firearms company • Anticipated cosmic rays (discovered in 1911) with his calculations involving energies of several billion electron volts • Held patents on the electromagnetic cannon, electric blankets, solid margarine, and hearing aids.”

[2] Joseph McCabe. (1920). Is Spiritualism based on Fraud?: The Evidence Given by Sir A.C. Doyle and Others Drastically Examined. London: Watts & Co. p. 126

