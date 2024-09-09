Part 1: Newton, Rosicrucianism and the Imperial Control of Science

A carefully crafted image of Nikola Tesla as the starving genius, impoverished, bankrupt and debt ridden has been passed down from generation to generation over the last century.

There is even a popular myth that Tesla was reduced to digging ditches to make ends meet. Financial power brokers despised him for his efforts to bring a utopia of free zero-point energy to humanity, and the world ignored his gifts during and after his lifetime.

But let’s review some facts in order to better pars out truth from fantasy here.

From his 1893 arrival in the USA until his death in 1943, Tesla lived in the best luxury hotels of New York, often in penthouse suites and always patronized by the wealthiest financier oligarchist families of the Eastern Establishment such as John Pierpont Morgan, Jacob Astor, and George Westinghouse.

To be specific, from 1899-1919, Tesla lived in the posh old Waldorf-Astoria, followed by the Hotel St. Regis, the Marguery, the Pennsylvania, the Governor Clinton and finally the New Yorker from 1934 until his death in 1943. The New Yorker was the pre-eminent luxury hotel of New York servicing over 30,000 guests featuring over 12 dining halls, the largest barber shop in New York, and a self contained hospital.

During his years living in luxury suites, Tesla was known for hosting the most elaborate dinner parties in town hobnobbing with the elite families of the USA and Europe serving unbounded champagne and caviar. Whatever debt issues Tesla faced, they were not made better by these years of lavish parties which sort of undermines the image of the poor recluse genius.

Additionally, Tesla was one of the most widely published scientists in his own day with coordinated mass media coverage of everything he said broadcast out regularly to the American people from coast to coast.

Rather than seeing any evidence of the corporate press or major universities ignoring the under-appreciated genius, we find that within minutes of his arrival to the USA, every effort was made by the leaders of the most prestigious universities and scientific institutions to bestow upon honorary doctoral degrees (by Columbia and Yale University both in 1894) and the Elliot Cresson medal by the Franklin Institute. He was additionally made an honorary member of the National Electric Light Association and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Again, this is within the first few years of his arrival to the United States.

Serious Questions Pertaining to Tesla’s Inventions

Beyond the myth of “the starving genius”, the only other Tesla myth that has grown even larger is the myth of ‘Tesla… the scientific genius’.

In parts 1-12 of our story thus far, we have established several important things pertaining to the person of Nicolai Tesla: 1) his enthusiastic promotion of the oligarchical science of eugenics to eliminate useless eaters 2) his fondness of members of the occult and oligarchical orders of the world, 3) his support for Sir Isaac Newton (a Rosicrucian kabbalist) in opposition to the discoveries of anti-Newtonian scientists like Einstein, 4) his mentors who were leading members of the Rosicrucian Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn and Society for Psychical Research, 5) the influence of Thomas Huxley’s X Club on Tesla’s thinking, 6) Tesla’s obsessive efforts to disprove the existence of soul, and even free will, 7) Tesla’s promotion of behaviorism and radical empiricism as standards of ‘good science’, and 8) Tesla’s promotion of “green energy” tech such as solar panels as replacements for hydrocarbon or nuclear forms of energy.

We even established in part 2 and part 11 that two of Tesla’s transmission towers in Long Island (Wardenclyff and the Germany-financed Telefunken Wireless Station in Sayville) were assessed by US Naval Intelligence officers to be a hub for German occult espionage during WW1 leading to both towers being demolished before the war’s end.

But one very important question remains untouched: WAS Tesla the cause of his own inventions??

This question has vast implications.

Tesla loudly proclaimed himself to be the inventor of Guglielmo Marconi’s radio, explaining to the press that many of the electrical the elements Marconi used in his radio had been patented, and that he would have made the discovery IF he was looking for a way to transmit messages… which he wasn’t.

Thus, Tesla believed that he should receive credit for the discovery instead of Marconi. Six months after Tesla died, a supreme court declared Marconi’s radio patents void suggesting Tesla to have correct in his claims. However, the justices of the Supreme Court relied on rather circumstantial evidence that even Tesla didn’t claim to have while he was alive, which did manage to add more fuel onto the brewing flames of the post-WWII Tesla cult.

Why was such an effort made to graft this story onto the mass psyche after Tesla died?

Tesla also had no problem claiming to have discovered x Rays prior to William Roentgen’s 1895 discovery which is also hailed by devoted fans of Tesla to this day.

The problem here is that the evidence is lacking due to the inconvenient (or convenient) fact that Tesla’s New York laboratory burned down in 1895 destroying all evidence to his claims. In this case, he joins his Rosicrucian predecessor Sir Isaac Newton who avoided having to prove to the world how he made his incredible discoveries when his dog burned down his laboratory.

An etching showcasing the infamous story of Sir Isaac Newton’s dog ‘Diamond’ burning down his laboratory. To this day, serious historians actually cite this as the reason why no single proof of how Newton discovered any of his inventions or formulas exists

This trend of “lab burning down proofs of discovery” also extends to Tesla’s claims for having invented the radio.

When asked to prove that his induction coils which he professed to have built and used to make the first radios to transmit information across the Atlantic years prior to Marconi’s 1901 breakthrough, Tesla once again declined since the evidence was destroyed in his famous 1895 lab fire.

Sad.

Tesla is perhaps most famous for having discovered the Tesla Coil, but even this is questionable, since it is widely recognized that Elihu Thompson appears to have invented it independently and possibly prior to Tesla.

Elihu Thompson happens to be a close collaborator of Thomas Edison and a leading industrialist/inventor of the 19th century.

American renaissance man and Edison collaborator Elihu Thompson

In 1892, Elihu’s company Thomson-Houston Electric Company merged with Edison General Electric Company to become the General Electric Company.

It is possible that Tesla, (aka: the human automaton) was carefully positioned by his handlers to infiltrate the Edison Company when he was inserted into its Paris offices in 1883, and then brought into the USA in 1884. Tesla’s stay at the Edison company only lasted about a year before he quit due to his suffering under a jealous Thomas Edison… who is obviously a villain in this whole story.

Why did Tesla quit?

According to legend, Edison had promised $50,000 (over $1.2 million in today’s currency) to any employee who could fix a technical issue at one of Edison’s factories. When Tesla took up the challenge and designed a new motor to solve the mysterious problem, he asked Edison for the promised bonus. The apocryphal tale features Edison cruelly laughing at the great inventor, then telling him that the offer was “an American joke”… whereby an indignant Tesla quit in protest.

At least that is the popular myth driven entirely by Tesla’s testimonials to journalists years later.

The fact is that it is improbable that the story is true. A junior electrical engineer would likely not receive $50,000 in 1885 dollars simply for doing his job, and Edison had never made any such offer before or after the supposed case with Tesla. Besides that, no other evidence has ever been presented that this is true.

What really happened?

Will we ever know?

We know that Tesla was granted over 300 patents over the course of his career, and that is no small number of inventions.

Is there evidence that these patents were his own, or were all or some of them stolen from others as had been done for Sir Isaac Newton earlier?

Certainly, Tesla’s proclivities to self-promotion, attacking those he perceives to be his enemies (Edison, Einstein, Roentgen, Marconi, etc) and simply lying leave a bitter taste in the mouth. So we will leave it up to future researchers to continue to probe the depths of this important topic, and see if more evidence can be gleaned indicating whether or not the real Tesla and his discoveries live up to the myth of Tesla “the wizard” of electricity.

One researcher named Jeff Johnson, an accomplished electrical engineer and researcher wrote a powerful critique of Tesla and the mystique of the cult built up around him in a 1994 edition of The Skeptical Inquirer.

Since Mr. Johnson has the technical expertise to venture where I cannot go, and since I find his arguments persuasive, I will end this essay with an extract from his 1994 article, leaving the ultimate judgement up to the reader’s scrutinizing mind to ponder.

'EXTRAORDINARY SCIENCE' AND THE STRANGE LEGACY OF NIKOLA TESLA

By Jeff Johnson

Tesla fans credit him with a long list of inventions and discoveries. These include radio, a bladeless steam turbine, fluorescent lighting, robotics, diathermy, the laser, vertical takeoff aircraft, pulsars, and much more. Ironically, these people seem least enthusiastic toward the one area in which historians of science and technology give Tesla unqualified credit: AC power technology. He is generally credited with two ubiquitous inventions: the induction motor and “polyphase” power transmission.

All Tesla fans love his induction motor, but many fear the current that makes it go.

Yet this is really the only area in which Tesla succeeded in developing a concept into a practical reality. (In his honor, the scientific unit of magnetic induction, or magnetic flux density, is named the “tesla.”)

In other areas Tesla’s achievements are not so impressive.

A good example is radio. In the mid-1890s Tesla developed all the components needed to construct a practical radio system, but then seems to have lost interest — he never took his ideas beyond some very short-range demonstrations. This left the field to Guglielmo Marconi — whom Tesla despised — who would prove the feasibility of long-range wireless communication just a few years later.

This leads to a Tesla Paradox: Although he anticipated Marconi and others in many ways, excellent histories of early radio need make only incidental mention of Tesla. (Two books that together make an excellent history of early radio technology are Syntony and Spark and The Continuous Wave, both by Hugh G. J. Aitken.) This paradox recurs throughout Tesla’s life.

His bladeless turbine may have been conceptually sound, but difficult and expensive to manufacture, and it may have had technical characteristics that limited its appeal. Tesla fans are inclined to resent this.

Other claims are even more dubious: Tesla fans broaden the definition of invention until it loses all meaning. Tesla found that gas-filled glass tubes glowed in the presence of his high-voltage apparatus, but modern neon and fluorescent lighting don’t work this way and were developed by others. The claim that Tesla is the father of robotics stems from a story of a demonstration he performed in 1898 in which he steered a model boat in a water tank by remote control.

He speculated that electricity had curative powers and built Tesla coils for this purpose — therefore it is claimed that he invented diathermy.

He rambled about death rays — hence, he “invented” the laser.

Little more than a sketch from the 1920s of a very peculiar biplane on casters makes Tesla the “inventor” of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. All this may be remarkably prescient, but by similar reasoning Leonardo da Vinci invented the helicopter and Hero of Alexandria (first century) invented the steam locomotive.

About 1900 Tesla was playing with a radio receiver when he picked up a series of regular pulses. He instantly concluded he had made contact with Martians — an announcement that got him considerable ridicule. Tesla’s modern admirers, perhaps a bit embarrassed for their hero, are equally sure he had tuned in on a pulsar — 60 years before radio astronomers did. Considering what radio technology was in 1900 this may not be the true explanation.

Tesla’s “death ray” is something of a mystery. Some (not all) admirers insist it was actually built and used to shoot down a plane. Descriptions vary: sometimes it is a particle beam of some sort. My favorite is that it was “a kind of radio-wave-scalar weapon or what might be called an ultra-sound gun” (The Fantastic Inventions of Nikola Tesla, by D. H. Childress, 1993).

The most intriguing of Tesla’s inventions are the ones that got away. Visitors to the Tesla Museum in Colorado Springs are told a story reminiscent of UFO conspiracy tales: In a raid on his house immediately after his death, government agents seized all of Tesla’s apparatus — some 85 trunks full — either because timid bureaucrats felt the world wasn’t ready for the wonders of Tesla technology or for more sinister reasons. Exactly what all this top-secret Tesla technology may be isn’t known, but some of it, so goes the story, may make time travel possible.

Jeff Johnson Debunks the Tesla Coil Myth

Excerpted from The Strange Legacy of Nikola Tesla published in The Skeptical Inquirer, 1994

Tesla coils and books about them are ubiquitous at Tesla exhibitions. These coils are specialized electrical transformers and spark gaps in circuits that produce high voltages at high frequencies. Often the coil has a large metal ball on top from which streamers of electricity shoot.

Large Tesla coils can produce millions of volts and are used to make spectacular electrical displays — but that’s about all.

The Tesla coil has never been much more than a toy: excellent for a wide variety of adolescent mayhem but having no important scientific or industrial applications. This device, which obsessed Tesla for the last half of his life, is now only a curiosity.

Tesla’s admirers try to get around this embarrassing fact by claiming that Tesla coils are to be found in many places today: cars and television sets are favorite examples. Presumably, they are thinking of ignition coils and flyback transformers, neither of which is a Tesla coil. These things are much more sophisticated devices whose only similarity to a Tesla coil is that they all produce high voltages. Some Tesla fans go even further and imply that all transformers are Tesla coils. This is nonsense: Tesla did not invent the transformer.

True Tesla coils are not used in scientific experiments today because they are too quirky: their voltages and frequencies vary from many causes and they require constant adjustment. They are also very “dirty” electrically: They produce intense radio and TV interference. Today’s scientists and engineers have far superior methods of producing high voltages — methods that do not derive from Tesla’s work.

A preview…

