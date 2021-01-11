Matt Ehret's Insights
How Britain Reconquered the USA
A One News Radio Interview with Patrick Timpone and Matt Ehret
Matthew Ehret
20 hr ago
Will Entropy Define the New World Paradigm?
I recently wrote a lengthy analysis of lesser-known side to George Soros that I believe people who are serious about geopolitical topics should pay clo…
Matthew Ehret
Mar 14
Soros’ Sophistry and the Fight to Shape a New Economic Science
In my previous articles The Great Reset Fraud and Putin’s Anti-Fascist Open System and You, I made the point that the trans-Atlantic System’s meltdown …
Matthew Ehret
Mar 12
Nazi Healthcare Revived Across the Five Eyes
A Eugenic Solution for the Baby Boomer Demographic Time Bomb
Matthew Ehret
Mar 11
Nazi Healthcare Reforms Revived Under Biden- Strategic Hour on Rogue News with Matt Ehret
In this week’s edition of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, we took a deep dive into the eugenic-roots of the healthcare reforms now being revived unde…
Matthew Ehret
Mar 10
Putin’s Vision for an Anti-Fascist/Open System Future and You
During the course of a recent speech held at a Moscow Parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of WWII, the following call to action was made by Russia’…
Matthew Ehret
Mar 9
The Scientific (and Political) Hoax of Darwinism- A Tactical Talk Interview with Dr Gunter …
Recently I had the chance to joins the Discovery Institute’s Dr. Gunter Bechly and talk show host Zain Khan for a lively discussion on the failures of …
Matthew Ehret
Mar 8
Open vs Closed Systems- Lecture to Moscow National Research Nuclear University
During this March 2, 2021 lecture to a class at the Moscow National Research Nuclear University hosted by Dr. Edward Lozansky, I introduces the two opp…
Matthew Ehret
Mar 7
How the Deep State Overthrew the Last Nationalist Government of Canada… in 1963!
As our world continues to be pulled in two opposing directions expressed by the dystopian “end of history” vision of globalists on the one side and the…
Matthew Ehret
Mar 6
Canadian Hypocrisy Shines Embarrassingly With New Accusations of China’s Muslim Genocide
This week, the Canadian parliament, became the second nation of the Five Eyes (after the USA) to pass a motion condemning China as a promulgator of gen…
Matthew Ehret
Mar 5
The Strategic Hour with Matt Ehret- The Arctic in British Grand Strategy
In this week’s episode of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, I had the opportunity to present the incredibly important topic of the Arctic in imperial g…
Matthew Ehret
Mar 4
