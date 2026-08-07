Matt Ehret's Insights

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The American Prometheus, Part III: The USA and Peru’s War of the Pacific -- America vs. Imperialists - Section 4
By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin
Published on Anton’s Substack
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9 hrs ago
Debunking the Tesla Myth part 5: Why Tesla Flattened Space and Attacked Einstein
In the previous four lectures in this limited series, I tackled the controversial topic of Nikola Tesla… not as a persecuted genius, but as a synthetic…
23 hrs ago
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Matthew Ehret
30
2
4
1:32:25
The Origins of the American Mafia and the Pinocchio Slave Boys of “Pleasure Island”
The French Connection: The Knights of Malta, the Scottish Rite & the Rise of the Mafia Brotherhoods Part VIII
Published on Through A Glass Darkly
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Aug 4
Two Minutes of Hate for Fauci and Sir Richard Dearlove’s China-Virus Psyop
Why your emotions are getting manipulated again
Aug 3
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Matthew Ehret
76
25
21
RTF invitation: Unpacking the Ancient Alien Psyop featuring Dr. Heather Lynn
Sunday Aug 2 at 2pm ET
Aug 1
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Matthew Ehret
34
9
Invitation: Pluralia Geopolitical Masterclass featuring Alex Krainer and Ryan Milton
Sunday Aug. 2 at 11am ET
Aug 1
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Matthew Ehret
19
4
7
Black Sun Rising is Now Free to Watch on Youtube, Spotify, and Rumble
As promised, Cynthia and I are finally making Black Sun Rising: The Esoteric Roots of Fascism Past and Present available to watch in full on Youtube…
Aug 1
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Matthew Ehret
32
7
10
July 2026
Jesus in the Sky with Diamonds... a Holographic UFO Disclosure on the Horizon
In this episode of Man in America, I sat down with Seth Holehouse to expose the hidden agenda behind the alien disclosure push, and why it might be the…
Jul 31
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Matthew Ehret
67
4
7
1:11:59
Keynes vs the Austrian School: Two Mental Diseases Designed to Destroy the American System
If you thought the only alternative to the economic theories of John Maynard Keynes were found in the Austrian School of Friedrich von Hayek… or if you…
Jul 30
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Matthew Ehret
41
6
5
49:58
Black Sun (Esoteric Fascism) - Matthew Ehret, Jason Dahl
Published on Connecting@HomeWithHolmes
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Jul 28
1:35:26
Cosmism and Its Enemies: The Origins and Danger of the Traditionalist Movement
In this episode of 6G Agenda, I had the opportunity to speak about the Cosmist faction of Bolsheviks around Alexander Bogdanov (promoter Transhumanism…
Jul 27
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Matthew Ehret
26
1
4
1:07:20
Dark Side of Tesla Part 4: Science at the Service of the Occult
In this fourth chapter of the Dark Side of Nikola Tesla, we will discover the role of one of Tesla’s primary handler’s: Sir William Crookes, Golden Dawn…
Jul 25
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Matthew Ehret
38
3
4
1:31:13
© 2026 Matthew Ehret
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